The America's Cup: A Technological Revolution and a New World of Sailing

The America's Cup has evolved significantly since its inception in 1851, with technological advancements making the modern-day fleet spend minimal time on the water. The AC75 monohulls, with hydrofoils lifting them off the water, are now the norm, resembling more an aircraft wing than the original schooner sails. Teams are more like astronauts, with helmets and mouthpieces for communication, and none will be hoisting sails themselves. The cup has become a rarefied, complex, and expensive world, detached from the principles of normal sailing. The crew's pay has also increased dramatically, with modern sailors earning far more and being harder to recruit due to the global nature of the sport.

The America's Cup has undergone a drastic transformation since its inception in 1851, with technological advancements so significant that the modern-day fleet spends minimal time on the water.

The AC75 monohulls, with hydrofoils lifting them off the water, are now the norm, resembling more an aircraft wing than the original schooner sails. Teams are more like astronauts, with helmets and mouthpieces for communication, and none will be hoisting sails themselves. The cup has become a rarefied, complex, and expensive world, detached from the principles of normal sailing.

The crew's pay has also increased dramatically, with modern sailors earning far more and being harder to recruit due to the global nature of the sport





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America's Cup Sailing Technology Monohulls Hydrofoils

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