Democrats sweep midterms as voters reject Trump and his Trumpsville era

Voters delivered a stunning Democratic trouncing of Republicans, electing historic firsts and turning Texas, Iowa and Ohio into swing states with Democratic governors. Trump responded by naming Stephen Miller as chief of staff after Elon Musk spent nearly $728 million backing losing Republican candidates.

Voters delivered a stunning Democratic trouncing of Republicans, a remarkable rejection of greed, corruption and meanness that exceeded anyone's imagination. As a blue Ted Cruz keened: Texas is blue.

That is a hard sentence to utter. Our newly elected officials include so many gender, race and religious firsts that there is not enough room to list them all here. Texas, Iowa and Ohio are now swing states with Democratic governors. It was the Norma Desmond crash-out of all crash-outs for Donald Trump.

Also read Trump Enters Lame-Duck Period After Democrats Win Both Chambers of Congress

Musk and Trump Back Failed Candidates

His narcissistic explosion led him to put ego above party and revenge above strategy, believing he could force voters to accept his designated puppets, no matter how clueless or mired in allegations of corruption. In a great imitation of a Capra villain, Elon Musk squandered nearly $US500 million ($728 million) trying to prop up Ken Paxton and other Republican candidates.

After making conciliatory noises about working with the new Democratic majority, Trump gave the Democrats and America a raspberry by naming the odious Stephen Miller as his chief of staff, replacing the not so Iron Maiden, Susie Wiles. Watching his fanatically loyal MAGA base unravel, and Megyn Kelly denounce him for his grifting and broken promises, the humiliated president lashed out by elevating Miller, the hard-line, hate-mongering architect of the pitiless ICE strategy, to shape his last two years.

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Republicans will need a new, charismatic, honest, ethical leader, Kelly said. Hakeem Jeffries welcomed the challenge, writing that Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. Certainly, Trump lost a lot of rural America with his mercurial, vindictive tariff policy. And he lost more voters appalled that another Republican president got drawn into an unnecessary, intractable and costly Middle East war.

Feeling squeezed on prices for food and gas, many Republicans began to gag at the constant blather about the expensive monuments to Trump's ego, the arch and ballroom, and his family's cavalier corruption. Even people who had once enjoyed The Donald's gilded, high-flying billionaire ways, thinking maybe the gold dust would trickle down, turned bilious at the first family's shameless penchant for self-enrichment and peddling of tacky products from Bibles to cologne.

Republican Backlash Against Trump Ego

Many were also turned off by Trump's awful ally Bibi Netanyahu, the tormentor of Gaza who helped draw Trump into Iran. Trump called female reporters piggy, ugly and stupid. Both Trump and Vance hurled bigoted insults at Abdul El-Sayed about his Muslim faith; Trump called him a jihadist and Mohammed, and Vance called him very, very evil. Hegseth offered a list of soldiers he does not want, saying, no fatties, no trannies.

The cruelty of the president and vice president reached a new nadir when they defended Vivek Ramaswamy. This is the time of year, as the leaves turn yellow and red, when the columnist always promises one thing: not to watch It's a Wonderful Life. It is, as Frank Capra's critics used to say, pure Capra-corn. The film is Capra's sentimental ode to America after WWII.

Like Capra's other classic starring Jimmy Stewart, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, it is about idealism and quiet heroism among ordinary Americans beset by swooping evil forces. In Frank Capra: A Life, the columnist came across Capra's own take on why audiences responded to his movies: They will cheer for their fellow human being, cheer for the good guy, for the guy who has got compassion, forgiveness in his heart. Cheer for that good Samaritan.

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Capra Film Reflects American Values

But what a perfect moment to be corny about America. We saved ourselves and our democracy, in a stunning rejection of greed and corruption and meanness. So now I have to watch the movie again because its depiction of American heaven and hell, the light and dark in the country and inside all of us, is spot-on. When our hero, George Bailey, is sabotaged by the town villain, the avaricious banker Mr. Potter, he contemplates throwing himself off a bridge.

But his quirky guardian angel shows him that without him, cozy, warm Bedford Falls would fall prey to Mr. Potter and deteriorate into the gaudy, corrupt, vice-ridden, heartless slum of Pottersville. Under Donald Trump's gaudy, corrupt, vice-ridden, heartless rule, we have been living in Trumpsville. The demonic Trump conjured an American hell. One post on X compared Mar-a-Lago to the thin place in Irish lore: the closest this Earth realm gets to interpenetrating with Hell.

We have struggled under an oppressive darkness, an upside-down universe where American values were turned inside out. Language has grown Orwellian: Trump calls the insurrectionists who sacked the Capitol on January 6 patriots. He spreads lies with his truths on Truth Social. His SAVE America Act aims to restrict voting.

Trump Inner Circle Erodes Rights

Our country, in the grip of a vengeful, Constitution-shredding president and his inner circle of sadistic stooges and rapacious tech allies, was becoming unrecognisable to us and to our former friends around the world. Immigrants beloved in their communities, and those who defended them, were hunted and gunned down in the streets. Voting rights were eroded at the expense of Black Americans who had fought so hard for them.

The Supreme Court, granting Trump near-total immunity and allowing his Ozymandias monuments to himself, has seemed rotten. Tech lords, taking artificial intelligence as their new religion, lavished Crypto King Trump with lucre and received free rein, leading us toward a world especially pernicious to young people and vulnerable to rogue AI agents. Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller and Pete Hegseth saw themselves as the guardians of the white manosphere.

Controversy Over Military Purge

Hegseth, as he purged female and Black senior officers and paeans to minority achievements, even took down a web page devoted to Jackie Robinson's service during WWII. Jackie Robinson! After backlash, it was reinstated.