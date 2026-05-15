The Art of Touching the Earth Lightly: The Legacy of Glenn Murcutt's Ball-Eastaway House

An exploration of the sustainable and harmonious architecture of the Ball-Eastaway House, where pioneering architect Glenn Murcutt blends human habitation with the raw beauty of the Australian bush.

Lynne Eastaway believes that a home can be a profound teacher, offering lessons in humility and coexistence. For decades, her residence has served as a sanctuary where the boundaries between human shelter and the wild Australian scrub are intentionally blurred.

In this environment, the daily soundtrack is provided by a choir of cicadas, and the neighbors are goannas, echidnas, and kangaroos. Eastaway notes that living in such a space reminds one that humans are not the center of the universe, but merely a small part of a much larger, intricate ecological system.

This realization is a direct result of residing in a structure envisioned by the legendary architect Glenn Murcutt, whose work challenges the traditional Western notion that humanity stands above nature. Instead, Murcutt's philosophy emphasizes that we are deeply intertwined with our surroundings, and that our architecture should reflect this mutual influence. The Ball-Eastaway House, situated on a ten-hectare expanse of dry sclerophyll forest northwest of Sydney, stands as a testament to this vision of symbiotic living.

The story of the house began in 1983, born from the needs of Eastaway and her then-partner, the artist Sydney Ball. Following a series of setbacks, including the loss of a studio to fire in New York and an eviction in Sydney, Ball sought a place where he could both live and create art. His primary requirement was simple: a single, gallery-style wall capable of showcasing a painting. Upon the recommendation of a friend, they turned to Glenn Murcutt.

Murcutt's approach was not to impose a structure upon the land, but to listen to it. After spending hours exploring the site, he identified a sandstone rock shelf as the ideal location. This natural foundation provided a strategic refuge from bushfires and required minimal alteration to the existing terrain. To achieve this, Murcutt employed a daring engineering feat, sinking fourteen steel columns into the rock to suspend the building.

This design allows the house to appear as if it is floating above the earth, ensuring that if the structure were ever removed, the landscape would return to its original state with almost no trace of human interference. This approach, often described as 'touching the earth lightly', has since become a hallmark of Murcutt's globally recognized style. The functionality of the Ball-Eastaway House is as impressive as its aesthetic.

By elevating the building on stilts, Murcutt facilitated natural ventilation, which cools the interior during the scorching Australian summers while providing safe harbor for local wildlife beneath the floors. The architect's attention to detail was obsessive and poetic; he famously measured the size of eucalyptus leaves to determine the precise slope of the gutters. This was done so that rain would wash the leaves away in a manner that created natural, nest-like accumulations at the base of the downpipes.

While the exterior is clad in corrugated iron—a humble material often overlooked in high architecture at the time—the interior reveals a light-filled sanctuary with rich hardwood floors. The layout includes two bedrooms, essential living areas, and two distinct verandas: one for social interaction and another enclosed on three sides to immerse the inhabitant in the surrounding forest.

Murcutt views these spaces as tools for engagement, allowing residents to either seek shelter from the elements or thrust themselves directly into the experience of the wilderness. For Murcutt, the design process is rooted in logic and sensibility rather than political statements. He argues that sustainability should not be a luxury or a trend, but a fundamental requirement for all buildings.

By working with nature rather than attempting to manipulate it, he believes that the most elegant and efficient solutions emerge naturally. Eastaway reflects on the experience as a nurturing one, stating that the architecture feels gentle and human. She felt a spiritual connection with Murcutt, recognizing that his work honors culture, place, and the environment simultaneously. Now, at the age of seventy-seven, Eastaway is preparing for a new chapter of her life.

Having overseen several thoughtful renovations with the help of Downie North architects, she is ready to pass the custodianship of the home to a new owner. She acknowledges that the bush is ever-changing, and it is only fitting that the stewardship of this architectural gem also evolves, continuing the legacy of a house that teaches its inhabitants how to truly live in harmony with the world





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