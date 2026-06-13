The AUKUS Deal: Secrecy, Political Manipulation, and Unanswered Questions

An examination of the secretive and rushed decision-making behind Australia's AUKUS agreement, its monumental cost, and the profound strategic risks that remain unaddressed by both major political parties.

The AUKUS trilateral security agreement, while broadly supported by some, has been marred by controversy from its inception due to the secrecy surrounding its development and the politically motivated timing of its announcement.

The Morrison government's decision to demand a response within 24 hours was widely seen as an attempt to pressure the Labor Party ahead of the 2022 election, framing any hesitation as a weakness on national security. Labor's rapid endorsement, without substantive debate, meant that both major parties committed Australia to the deal before any independent public scrutiny could occur.

Since then, there has been little willingness from either side to question the agreement, whose total cost has escalated dramatically, now estimated at $368 billion. Recent events, such as the resignation of Britain's former Defence Secretary John Healey over insufficient defence spending, and statements by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have further highlighted concerns about the long-term sustainability and strategic implications of the pact.

One of the most glaring issues is the abandonment of Labor's longstanding opposition to the deployment of nuclear technology, a shift that has not been publicly justified. After coming to power, the Labor government did not pause to reassess the risks and benefits, nor did it engage the broader public or policy experts in a meaningful dialogue. The decision-making process remains opaque, with key players and their interests hidden from view.

Such secrecy inevitably compromises the quality of policy-making: it excludes diverse viewpoints, leaves basic assumptions unchecked, minimizes risks while exaggerating benefits, and risks overlooking better alternatives. The public justification has largely focused on job creation, while the deeper implication-that AUKUS "binds Australia decisively to the United States and Great Britain for generations"-has been downplayed. This shift in Australia's defence and foreign policy, the costliest defence project in the nation's history, was engineered without genuine consultation. Many critical questions remain unanswered.

Why was the agreement necessary? How will it improve Australia's security? How does it align with our goal of self-reliance when it ties us closely to a US war posture managed by an increasingly unstable regime? Are we risking involvement in a US-led conflict over Taiwan?

For Western Australia, where Stirling Base will host more US nuclear-powered (and armed) submarines, these questions are especially urgent. There has been no scrutiny of whether closer integration with the US might lead to a loss of strategic control, or whether the deal complies with nuclear non-proliferation treaties to which Australia is a signatory. Uncertainties about the feasibility and wisdom of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines require open debate beyond specialist journals.

The fundamental issue, raised by witnesses to the crowd-funded AUKUS public inquiry, is how the agreement genuinely enhances Australia's security. Secrecy of this magnitude in a democratic society is unjustifiable and erodes public trust in government institutions





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AUKUS Australia Defence Policy Nuclear Submarines Secrecy US Alliance Labor Party Morrison Government National Security China Taiwan Nuclear Non-Proliferation

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