Washington DC Voters Approve Initiative 86 Ban on Foie Gras Sales and Imports

Washington DC residents voted to ban foie gras by force-feeding and its import, with nearly three-quarters backing Initiative 86. An Australian expat restaurateur plans to challenge the ban, which could prove costly for the DC council to enforce.

Washington DC voters have approved Initiative 86, a ban on force-feeding birds to enlarge their livers and a ban on importing products derived from that process.

Nearly three-quarters of residents voted in favor of the ban, including mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George. The vote makes the nation's capital the latest battleground in a food fight that pitted local chefs and foodies against out-of-town animal rights activists. At the center of the debate was Aussie expat Butterworth, the owner of a popular Capitol Hill restaurant that bears his name. Butterworth's has had foie gras on its menu since it opened in October 2024.

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Restaurant attracts conservative MAGA crowd

The restaurant quickly became a favorite for the MAGA crowd and visiting conservatives, mostly from the UK and Australia. On election night, its function room was booked out by the DC Republican Party. Butterworth and his team placed themselves in the firing line, with chef and co-owner Bart Hutchins relishing his role as Washington's chief foie gras advocate. Lamb tartare with onion rings and foie gras is a fixture of the menu.

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Last week the restaurant introduced a four-course foie gras tasting menu featuring a Waldorf salad, foie gras and chestnut soup with Asian pear, duck with foie gras sauce and a foie gras Twinkie for dessert. In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, which backed Kamala Harris by 92.5 per cent in 2024, the foie gras debate was the only issue with the capacity to divide the electorate.

"It's been amazing, the level of media interest," Butterworth said. "It's somewhat of an obscure, just DC-based issue but, obviously, it has potential nationwide implications. All of these things start somewhere.

Out-of-town groups push foie gras ban

" The campaign to 86 foie gras from DC menus was pushed by a group called Pro-Animal DC. Records showed it received most of its funding from groups in Oregon and California. Critics said the proposed ban was pitting local chefs and foodies against out-of-town animal rights activists. Signs went up all around town asking voters to save the ducks.

In Washington, Pro-Animal campaign director Cady Witt dressed as Butterworth's chef and foie gras proponent Bart Hutchins for Halloween. She donned a white chef's hat, corset and stockings while her boyfriend dressed as the duck, simulating Hutchins force-feeding a duck. Hutchins says foie gras can be a useful entry point for encouraging people to eat more of an animal, which is part of his cooking philosophy.

"We sell the ears, the feet, the kidneys and the livers, everything because it's wasteful not to," he said. Celebrity chef and DC food legend Jose Andres questioned whether the ban made sense.

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"So, we are banning all meats? If duck goes, all goes next?

Critics question necessity of force-feeding ban

" he wrote on X last month. There were bigger issues facing Americans, he added. Outside a polling place in Dupont Circle last week, Washington resident Stephanie Mercedes said she voted in favor of the ban.

"Of course I don't want birds to be force-fed! " she said. A poll of 438 registered Washington voters, taken in 2023 and commissioned by an animal rights group, found 78 per cent support for a ban on foie gras. Butterworth, a lawyer and former Liberal Party operative, observed, as only an Australian could: "As John Howard used to say, there's only one poll that matters, and that's the one on election day.

" But in the end, the polls were right. Butterworth's and the major foie gras producers have signaled plans to challenge the ban. It could end up being costly for the DC council to enforce.

"DC government is already struggling with losing small business to Virginia and Maryland, and this is another slice in the death by a thousand bureaucratic paper cuts for DC small business," Butterworth said. "DC is very politically progressive, so the result is not a surprise. " Michael Koziol is the North America correspondent for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. He is a former Sydney editor, Sun-Herald deputy editor and a federal political reporter in Canberra.