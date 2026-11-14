Dante Mayfair becomes permanent at Claridge's as Australian duo Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson expand New York bar to London

Australian husband-and-wife hospitality team Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson have made their Dante Mayfair restaurant permanent at Claridge's hotel in London. The couple, who own New York's Caffe Dante, aim to bring accessible dining and a neighbourhood feel to the famous Mayfair hotel.

Australian husband-and-wife hospitality team Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson have made their Dante restaurant permanent at London's Claridge's hotel. The restaurant, Dante Mayfair, began as a pop-up residency in July 2025 and has now become a permanent fixture.

Caffe Dante New York Success Story

Pride and Hudson previously found success with Caffe Dante in New York's Greenwich Village. Caffe Dante opened in 1915 as a modest meeting place that eventually became a hangout for stars including Al Pacino and Bob Dylan. Pride and Hudson bought the neighbourhood joint in 2015. They went on to open outposts in West Village and Beverly Hills.

Also read Meta shuts down Australian Femicide Watch Instagram page, advocates demand reinstatement

In 2019, Dante took the top spot on The World's Best Bars list. The Dante recipe was seemingly simple: care, cocktails and community. The couple hopes the same mix will remedy something of a revolving door at Claridge's dining room. Since Gordon Ramsay left in 2013, iterations have included chefs Simon Rogan, Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, and an in-house restaurant.

Advertisement

We are so proud to call Claridge's, and London, our new home, says Pride. At Dante Mayfair, we have amped up the volume on our New York roots across design, menu and music, aiming to bring an impish sense of fun to Davies Street. That sense of a neighbourhood that Dante created for decades in New York. Hudson worked with Bryan O'Sullivan Studio to warm up what can be an imposing, high-ceilinged space.

Dante Mayfair Green Blues Design

The design features a palette of greens and blues, botanical murals by Beth Rodway, and images of the Amalfi Coast by photographer David Yarrow. Dante Mayfair is open seven days a week from breakfast to dinner. It aims to be the living room of Mayfair, bringing more accessibility and value to the hotel dining concept.

As you would expect from a former World's Best Bar, cocktails are to the fore with a focus on aperitivo hour when the sun begins to set, the sky is streaked with pink and gold, and friends gather over a drink. As in the New York outpost, martinis feature heavily. The Dirty 5:1 brings the funk with olive brine and blue cheese olives, and a chilled side pour in a carafe.

Martini Cocktails American Classics Menu

A Dirty Cornichon Martini uses on-trend pickle brine and a Caviar Martini comes topped with fish roe. A daily happy hour from 3pm to 5pm results in silver trays of martinis flying around the crowded room at £10 ($20) a pop. The food is American classics with starters like a New York kale caesar and shrimp cocktail.

Advertisement

Mains feature a grill section with lobster, minute steak, on-the-bone halibut and rib-eye simply cooked with extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. There are also casual, and more affordable, dining options like Dante's smash burger, veal Milanese and cacio e pepe topped with black truffle. Servers may be dressed formally in crisp black-and-whites, but the banter is warm and the service attentive.

Live Music Beatles Grandfather Legacy

An empty martini glass summons a member of staff faster than if you rubbed Aladdin's lamp. Music is taken seriously at Dante Mayfair. Linden Pride's grandfather was a DJ and promoter who was one of the first to promote The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in Australia. He was Bob Rogers, also namesake of short-lived Neil Perry bar Bobbie's in Double Bay, a partnership with Pride.

There is a Blues soundtrack to Dante Mayfair by day and come evening, live piano players and singers. Paul Chai has been a travel writer, editor and author for over 20 years. He is more of an indoors than outdoors type, is Melbourne-based and writes on eating and drinking.