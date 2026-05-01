The Battle of the Giants: Oyster Farmers Vie for Australia’s Biggest Oyster Title

A deep dive into the competitive yet camaraderie-filled world of oyster farming in Batemans Bay, where farmers like John Connell and Kirk Hargreaves battle for the title of Australia’s biggest oyster, overcoming environmental challenges and playful rivalries.

For decades, the Clyde River in Batemans Bay has been home to a fierce yet friendly rivalry among oyster farmers, each vying for the title of Australia’s biggest oyster.

At the heart of this competition is retired oyster farmer John Connell, affectionately known as the King of the Clyde River. His prized Pacific oyster, Jill, once held the title of Australia’s largest, weighing in at a staggering 2.71kg.

However, her reign was cut short when she succumbed to illness following the 2022 Narooma Oyster Festival, where she lost the championship by a mere centimeter to Kirk Hargreaves’ oyster, Uncle Ray. Connell believes Jill’s decline was due to the stress of being handled excessively during post-competition celebrations, a fate that also befell Uncle Ray shortly after his victory.

Both oysters were giants in their own right, but their stories highlight the challenges faced by these delicate creatures in the face of environmental pressures and human interaction. The rivalry between Connell and Hargreaves is as much about camaraderie as it is about competition.

Hargreaves, who won the 2022 title with Uncle Ray, acknowledges the controversy surrounding his victory, as Uncle Ray’s shell was adorned with foreign Sydney Rock Oysters and barnacles, which some argue gave him an unfair weight advantage. Despite the playful banter, there is a deep mutual respect between the farmers, who have worked side by side for decades. Jim Yiannaros, another competitor, adds to the lighthearted rivalry, joking that Hargreaves might have slipped a bribe to the judges.

The trio’s bond is a testament to the tight-knit community of oyster farmers who share a passion for their craft and the unique environment of the Clyde River. The Clyde River is renowned for producing some of the largest and healthiest Pacific oysters in Australia, thanks to its pristine waters.

However, the region has not been immune to environmental challenges, including devastating floods that have wiped out entire oyster leases. Connell recalls losing thousands of baskets to the sea, forcing him to start over. Despite these setbacks, the farmers remain resilient, continually adapting to protect their prized oysters from theft and environmental threats.

As the Narooma Oyster Festival approaches, the competition heats up once again, with Hargreaves entering King Ray III, the descendant of Uncle Ray, and Connell and Yiannaros preparing their own contenders. The story of these oysters and their farmers is a celebration of perseverance, community, and the enduring magic of the Clyde River





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Oyster Farming Narooma Oyster Festival Clyde River Environmental Challenges Competitive Camaraderie

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