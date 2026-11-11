Celebrity Hotel Ventures: Hits and Misses from De Niro to DiCaprio

From Robert De Niro's Greenwich Hotel to Leonardo DiCaprio's stalled private island, celebrity-owned hotels see mixed results in the hospitality industry.

Celebrity side hustles have long been a way for A-listers to pursue creative passions and make a few extra dollars, but success in hospitality relies on more than star power.

The highs and lows of the hotel industry do not discriminate, and many famous faces have learned that running or even putting a name to a hotel is no holiday. Some have fared better than others. The Greenwich Hotel in New York is a clear hit. Benedict Cumberbatch recently named Robert De Niro's Tribeca property as one of his all-time favourites.

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Since opening in 2008, the hotel has welcomed stars including Beyoncé, Dakota Johnson and Tom Holland, drawn by its home-from-home feel and oversized suites. All 86 rooms reflect De Niro's design aesthetic of masculinity-meets-comfort, with his father's artwork on the walls. Photography is banned in all public spaces. Doubles start from $2001 a night, including mini-bar snacks and use of house car on request.

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Eastwoods Mission Ranch Restoration

Clint Eastwood's Mission Ranch in California was a labour of love. He saved the dilapidated property, where he celebrated his 21st birthday and had his first legal beer, from developers in 1986 while serving as mayor. His $US5 million purchase, equivalent to $22.3 million in 2026, opened the spending floodgates. Renovation battled termites, faulty wiring and leaking gas pipes.

Seven years and several million more later, he told Architectural Digest he would consider it a success if it broke even in his lifetime. Now 96, Eastwood calls Mission Ranch an excellent investment and a whole lot of fun. Doubles start from $247 a night. Francis Ford Coppola's Palazzo Margherita in Bernalda, Italy, is his most personal hotel.

His grandfather was born in the Basilicata town, and Coppola became a repeat visitor before laying roots there in 2004, partly spurred by a government subsidy that never materialised, leaving him openly bitter. The painted palace still draws moneyed guests and recently hosted Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's dreamy Italian honeymoon. Coppola's attention to detail extends from the hotel's monogram to the ratio of herbs in kitchen dishes. Doubles start from $2203 a night, including breakfast and a cooking lesson.

Hugh Jackman bought a stake in Gwinganna Retreat and Spa in Queensland after his first visit. The retreat bills itself as a place for gentle movement, expert guidance and deep rest. Jackman's long-time business partner and fitness fanatic Tony de Leede is the founder, which may have influenced the decision. Aside from a handful of social media posts, Jackman generally keeps mum about the luxurious, caffeine-free stay in the Gold Coast hinterland.

As he said on one Instagram story, he is keen to visit again and again. Two-night wellness retreats start from $1750 a night, including all meals, a wellness seminar and activities. Not all celebrity hotel ventures succeed. Jay-Z, worth $US2.8 billion, had to abandon plans for the flagship J Hotel in New York's Chelsea neighbourhood after the 2008 financial crisis.

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Failed Celebrity Hotel Ventures

The full-service five-star hotel was meant to fill a gap his business partner believed the area sorely lacked. Unable to secure funding for the rebuild, Jay-Z offloaded the property back to investors, but not before suing them for $US3.7 million in fees and interest accrued during a drawn-out transfer. Rupert Grint's Rigsby's Guest House, a Grade II-listed property in Hertford where he was sole shareholder, seemed a serious venture.

It competed on Four in a Bed in 2013 to mostly high praise and won. But glowing reviews and a reality TV crown do not make a good business. It closed less than three years later, having made a meagre £2014, about $3900, profit in four years. Its adjoining restaurant proved more popular, lasting a few more years before closing in 2019.

In the early 2000s, John Malkovich's Big Sleep hotel chain failed to take off. Described as Travelodge with sex appeal, its Cardiff, Cheltenham and Eastbourne properties aimed for affordable boutique accommodation. Despite a keen interest in interiors, Malkovich was not involved in the Formica-and-fur-forward design. His association prompted fans to send letters to the Cardiff hotel, often offering advice such as to loosen up a bit.

DiCaprios Long Delayed Resort

Leonardo DiCaprio's private island resort has been in the works for more than two decades with no opening date. Alongside hotelier Jeff Gram, the star bought 42-hectare Blackadore Caye for $US1.75 million in 2005, planning a luxury eco-village. Environmentalist DiCaprio envisioned restoring the island, which suffers from mangrove loss and erosion. It was set to open in 2018, but regulatory red tape, environmental concerns and calls to protect the local fly-fishing industry have continued to stall plans.

Should it eventually materialise, it remains to be seen if it will join the hits or the flops.