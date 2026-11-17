Australian shoppers are set to spend a record $7.2 billion this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Roy Morgan predictions, after splashing $23.8 billion over two weeks in 2025. Retailers across clothing, health, home, fitness and travel are offering major discounts.

Australian shoppers are predicted to spend a record $7.2 billion this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Roy Morgan, even as rising interest rates and cost of living pressures continue to squeeze household budgets.

The forecast follows a huge 2025 event, when Aussie shoppers splashed $23.8 billion over two weeks, 19.5 per cent more than a typical fortnight, according to CommBank iQ. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have well and truly embedded themselves into the Australian shopping calendar, whether you like it or not. Navigating the sales can be overwhelming.

Also read Adore Beauty Black Friday Sale: Up to 40 Per Cent Off Skincare, Makeup and Fragrance

To help you save some money ahead of the holiday season, here is our roundup of the best sales to shop this Black Friday weekend. Whether you are hoping to score a deal on your Christmas shopping or save on something for yourself, find the biggest sales updated here. This article may contain links from our affiliate partners. We may receive a commission when you buy through links on our site.

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Clothing and Accessory Deals

Clothing discounts are usually the first thing to come to mind when you think of sales. If you are hunting for the perfect gift or a wardrobe upgrade, look no further. Le Specs is offering 30 per cent off. The Original Duckhead umbrella is offering 10 per cent off.

Other clothing and accessories names in the mix include Budgy Smuggler, Blundstone, BLUNT, Bondi Active, ECCO, Primary, Lingerette, Skechers, Leset, Dr. Martens, Mejuri, Nala, Assembly Label and TMC Fine Jewellers. A sale is the smartest time to stock up on your tried and tested health and beauty products. You can also find some great gifts and big ticket items for cheaper, like body care brand Florietta. The Oral B ios2 electric toothbrush is 50 per cent off.

Other health and beauty names taking part include Lovehoney, Merit, IMBIBE, TWYG and Skinstitut. Whether you are trying to sneak in some spring cleaning or upgrade some tech favourites, Black Friday is the perfect time to shave off some cents. Brick is offering 33 per cent off, while Yoto has up to 30 per cent off.

Home Tech and Fitness Offers

Other home and technology names include Cooper & Co, Nanoleaf, Luxo Living, Once Upon, Mocka, Kitchen Aid, Dusk, Furniture Trader, Our Place, Smeg and Eight Sleep. Get ahead of your New Year resolutions and save on all your fitness and outdoor wants and needs. Smart ring brand Whoop is taking part, alongside Withing. If you or someone on your gift list has a big trip coming up, travel accessories can make or break the experience.

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Whether you need a rental car or a new suitcase, you can rely on the sales to find what you are looking for. The Glocusent book light is 57 per cent off. Travel names include Hertz, Bellroy and July. The roundup is being updated across the Black Friday weekend, with Abby Seaman contributing.