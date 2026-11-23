Manly football performance director Steve Hansen has recruited Mick Byrne, the double Rugby World Cup-winning skills coach, as a coaching consultant. Byrne joins the Sea Eagles after leaving his role as Fiji head coach in May.

Manly Sea Eagles football performance director Steve Hansen has recruited Mick Byrne as a coaching consultant ahead of the 2027 NRL season, luring the double Rugby World Cup -winning assistant coach to Brookvale.

Byrne, 67, has been a free agent since leaving his post as head coach of the Fiji national team in May. Hansen, the former All Blacks head coach, said he was surprised Rugby Australia had not already secured Byrne ahead of next year's home World Cup. He did not hesitate to call his former colleague and ask him to join Manly's rebuilding mission.

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As soon as Byrne finished with Fiji, Hansen said he would have been on the phone to him if he had been with Rugby Australia. Byrne returned to Australia in May after four years coaching in Fiji, including two in charge of the national team. The Australian finished with a 65 per cent win record during his 20-Test tenure as Fiji head coach and oversaw a historic win over Wales in Cardiff.

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Mick Byrne Tasked With Developing Manly Talent

Byrne helped Ma'a Nonu and Dan Carter become generational stars for the All Blacks. Now the former AFL great and rugby skills guru has been tasked with doing the same with the young talent at the Manly Sea Eagles. Hansen has known Byrne for two decades and said the Australian played a massive role in the All Blacks snapping their 24-year World Cup drought in 2011, then retaining the Webb Ellis Cup four years later.

Hansen said Byrne was the perfect foil for Sea Eagles head coach Kieran Foran in his first full season in charge. We have had discussions with Kieran, and we think that skills are a big part of the league game, and Mick is probably the best skills coach out there, Hansen said. He lives in the area, and he is available, so we managed to secure him.

Mick has such a wonderful understanding over an array of skills, and the only other guy that I can think of that is anywhere near as close to him is Andrew Strawbridge from New Zealand that I have seen in my coaching time, Hansen said. He is massive, and if you want to play a type of game, you have got to be able to have the skills to play it, and he is just the man to be able to help you do that.

Matt To'omua Praises Byrne As Best Skills Coach

Former Wallabies playmaker Matt To'omua, who played in the side that lost the 2015 final against Byrne and Hansen's All Blacks, said Byrne was the best skills coach he had worked under. To'omua said Byrne's expertise would benefit Les Kiss' Wallabies ahead of next year's World Cup. We need to change the way we are thinking about kicking, To'omua said. It has become a really important part of the game.

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And we have a bloke whose nickname is Mick the Kick. You used to think counterattack is your third set piece, but if you can get contestable ball, it is the only time the game now breaks up easily, To'omua said. Whereas everything else is, teams are so well drilled, but that is certainly an area that teams are profiting off. We need to learn how to defuse it, but then also use it to our advantage.

Byrne Arrival Seen As Significant Coup For Sea Eagles

We have potential. We have got some guys who are decent in the air. But it would be great if we could turn it into a bit of an asset, To'omua said. Byrne's arrival at Brookvale comes as a significant coup for the Sea Eagles, who are preparing for the 2027 season under Foran.

The club believes his skills expertise will translate effectively to the league game. Hansen's connection to Byrne spans two decades, built during their time together with the All Blacks. That partnership delivered back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.