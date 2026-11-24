The true-crime drama boom continues across streaming, with standout titles including American Hostage, Unbelievable, When They See Us, Apple Cider Vinegar and The Dropout exploring kidnapping, injustice and fraud.

The appetite for true-crime dramatisations shows no sign of abating, as a range of violations continues to be revisited: murder, rape, fraud, kidnapping, corporate and institutional malfeasance.

Several shows are on the way, including Shakedown, Who the Hell is Hamish? and another series about the Erin Patterson case, due to arrive next year. Those are just the Australian titles. Dramatisations can be cheesy and exploitative, but the valuable ones present multidimensional characters and an illuminating context for the events. They resist reducing the participants to heroes and villains, and consider the social circumstances in which the crime occurred.

Also read Video of ICE detaining father and daughter while boarding flight sparks protests in Seattle

They probe beyond the headlines, offering fresh insights. When you look back at the best ones of recent years, it is striking how topical they are, even when the crimes under scrutiny occurred decades ago. As news broadcaster Fred Heckman in American Hostage, Jon Hamm gives off the same calm authority viewers loved in the character that made him famous, Mad Men's Don Draper.

American Hostage explores 1977 Indianapolis kidnapping

This under-appreciated recent addition to TV's true-crime catalogue focuses on a kidnapping in Indianapolis in 1977, recreating the abduction and its aftermath, which unfolded under the glare of media attention. The eight-part drama introduces a perfectly cast Giovanni Ribisi as the antsy Tony Kiritsis.

Advertisement

Driven to extreme action by what he sees as unconscionable treatment from the Meridian Mortgage Company, he takes a scion of the family that owns the company, played by Kristoffer Polaha, captive at gunpoint, holding him hostage in his apartment. From there, Kiritsis insists on telling his story, live on air, to Fred Heckman (Jon Hamm), a popular broadcaster at the local radio station. Kiritsis relishes his moment in the spotlight: he is finally being heard.

While clearly suffering from mental health issues, he is also a working-class battler with a dream, a long-cherished life plan that he believes has been callously destroyed. By contrast, Heckman is the smoothly unrufflable voice of his city, a happily married father, a capable newsman whose assurance is shaken when the story of a lifetime falls into his lap, and he becomes a key player in it.

Enhanced by loving period recreation, the drama develops in a range of inventive ways, including attention to the three men's families. The series also raises questions about the conduct of officials who become involved: the police, an FBI profiler and lawyers. Given recent crimes, here and abroad, involving violent attacks on prominent figures by lone assailants who could have untreated mental health problems, the drama carries added resonance.

Unbelievable highlights injustice and detective work

It is one of several true-crime titles worth streaming now, alongside dramas about injustice and fraud. Unbelievable is an apt title for a tale of appalling injustice and the determined work of two detectives to help redress it. The profoundly moving eight-part series traces the harrowing experiences of Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), a Washington teenager who reports a sexual assault and is charged with a crime when the police conclude that she fabricated her claims.

Based on a 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning story from ProPublica and The Marshall Project, the series is so intent on portraying the traumatic experiences of rape victims and not becoming a conventional investigation thriller that it does not introduce the key detectives (Merritt Wever and Toni Collette) until the second episode. It also deliberately slows the customary crime-drama pace, depicting the repetitive slog of police procedure.

The detectives' painstaking work reveals a pattern of sexual assaults, and we are made to feel the cost of their commitment, as well as recognising the shameful treatment of sex-crime victims. When They See Us is fuelled by righteous anger. This four-part series dramatises the investigation of a notorious 1989 case in which a white woman jogging at night in Central Park was viciously attacked, raped and left for dead.

Advertisement

Following an investigation led by prosecutor Linda Fairstein (played by Felicity Huffman), a group of black and Latino boys, who became known as the Central Park Five, were charged with the crime, despite a lack of physical evidence. The series examines the impact of the case on the lives of the accused and their families, insisting that they are seen as individuals and victims, rather than as the wild pack that became their default identity in the media.

They See Us indict racism and wellness fraud

Backed by Oprah Winfrey and Robert De Niro's production companies, co-writer and director Ava DuVernay's drama is a powerful indictment of racism and its consequences. Apple Cider Vinegar, described as a true-ish story based on a lie, is an energetic account of the life and crimes of Australian wellness fraudster Belle Gibson, adopting a different tone from many of its genre stablemates.

While never underplaying the seriousness of Gibson's deceptions, or their impact, creator-writer Samantha Strauss fluidly incorporates touches of black comedy into a tale that also has tragic elements. Aided by Jeffrey Walker's lively direction, the series flips easily from spiky satire to heart-wrenching drama. Anchoring the six-part series is the brittle, opportunistic Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), who claimed to have beaten cancer using a healthy diet and built a wellness empire in the early 2010s.

The story also broadens its focus to incorporate the experiences of a number of women: a cancer patient (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) who becomes disenchanted with conventional medicine; an influencer (Alycia Debnam-Carey) fighting her own battle with the disease and a publicist (Aisha Dee) working for Gibson. There are also journalists (Mark Coles Smith and Rick Davies) whose investigations raise questions about Gibson's empire and the solidity of its foundations.

The Dropout portrays medical fraudster Elizabeth Holmes

In The Dropout, showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether created a penetrating portrait of the medical fraudster Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes raised millions for her biotech company, Theranos, with claims of inventing a revolutionary blood-testing device that could economically analyse blood samples. The vaunted vision, however, was never supported by successful development of the promised machine. Conveying a steely evangelical resolve, Amanda Seyfried is chilling in her Emmy-winning role as the abrasive protagonist, who is single-minded to the point of wilful blindness.

She is ably supported by a cast that includes Naveen Andrews, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and William H. Macy. The result is a sad and scorching reflection on America.