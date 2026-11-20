Reporters were locked out of a NSW Blues training session at the SCG to prevent filming of Steve Smith batting, as former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers called Usman Khawaja the biggest traitor he has seen in cricket.

Australian cricket is battening down the hatches as the latest Sandpapergate saga spirals out of control, with reporters locked out of a NSW Blues training session at the SCG on Friday.

The move was made in an attempt to prevent cameras from capturing footage of Steve Smith batting. It comes as former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers launched a blistering attack on Usman Khawaja, describing him as the biggest traitor he had seen in cricket. The fallout has become farcical since Khawaja's explosive allegations in his autobiography a fortnight ago. Those claims were subsequently amplified by David Warner and then Cameron Bancroft's 4500-word account on Wednesday.

Also read New Steve Smith fears emerge amid private concerns for Pat Cummins

Reporters were denied access to the SCG to watch training ahead of NSW's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. Smith, who has returned to Australia after spending time in New York following last month's Test series in South Africa, entered the ground through a back entrance before training. Reporters are normally permitted to film practice and did so on Thursday when Test stars Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood trained at the SCG. On Friday, however, that access was denied.

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Smith Avoids Media Amid Controversy

Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and Smith's management held discussions about giving the former Test captain some space amid the controversy and his personal circumstances. Smith has not spoken publicly since the release of Khawaja's book. In it, the retired batsman claimed everyone knew about the use of sandpaper to illegally alter the condition of the ball during Australia's infamous 2018 tour of South Africa. Smith has no desire to reopen old wounds and is not eager to address the media.

However, it is inevitable he will have to speak at some point in the lead-up to Australia's first Test against New Zealand in Perth starting on December 9. The 37-year-old, who is set to play in Sunday's Shield fixture, batted in the westernmost outdoor net, near Driver Avenue. Photographers and camera operators were unable to capture footage of Smith batting, although they managed to photograph him after his brief stint in the nets.

De Villiers Condemns Khawaja As Traitor

The extraordinary efforts to shield Smith from cameras came as Cummins was approached by a News Corp reporter outside his Sydney home while taking out the bins. Meanwhile, de Villiers has torn into Khawaja for reigniting the controversy of the 2018 tour. I want to go on the record saying Khawaja is probably the biggest traitor that I've ever seen in cricket over my last 40, 50 years of watching the game, de Villiers said on Sport FM 91.3.

He's broken every single code of conduct that one can think of. He's sold out his fellow players. This is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled.

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It's already been part of Australian cricket and it's sad that it happened. But this guy has brought everything to the fore again. He's brought Australian cricket into disrepute all over again. Breaking down of friendships, the code of conduct that one has within the team. He's done everything wrong one can think of.