Myer shares jump as David Jones collapse hands Solomon Lew an advantage

Myer shares rose 9.8 per cent as David Jones collapsed into administration, with billionaire shareholder Solomon Lew positioned to gain from store closures and up to $180 million in lost sales.

Myer shares climbed as much as 9.8 per cent on Thursday and are now up nearly 50 per cent from their September low, as the collapse of David Jones hands billionaire Solomon Lew more breathing room to revive the department store chain.

Lew is Myer's biggest shareholder with a stake of more than 25 per cent, and the market is signalling who is winning this round of the long rivalry between the two department store operators. The biggest financial relief for Myer will come from shopping centres that house both a Myer and a David Jones store.

Also read David Jones has not paid rent since September as landlord talks fail

Sales Shift to Myer From David Jones

If the nearby David Jones closes, Myer is expected to pick up a significant share of its sales, according to the MST Marquee retail analyst team led by veteran Craig Woolford. Up to half the lost David Jones sales could switch to Myer, Woolford says, with the uplift potentially worth as much as $180 million. It was never a fair race between the veteran rivals.

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The impatient money driving private equity was no match for the 81-year-old Lew on this front. David Jones is what happens when the bet goes wrong, and the corporate undertakers now running the chain are raising money any way they can, including massive discounts on whatever goods the retailer can sell. Anchorage Capital, the former private equity owner of David Jones, followed the PE playbook by using other people's money to wear the risk of the financial engineering involved.

Last year, lenders ran out of appetite as the $250 million cost of the David Jones revamp reached its peak. Lenders only coughed up more cash this month when the situation became so dire that David Jones did not have the cash to buy all-important Christmas stock. Shelves are already emptying in David Jones stores as suppliers and concession operators respond to its financial collapse.

Supplier Payments Delayed at David Jones

The group had already wrung every dollar out of its suppliers, stretching payment terms so it could make free use of money it owed them before repaying on terms that extended out to months. That came at the cost of the brand loyalty and exclusivity that underlined David Jones' image as the upmarket department store. David Jones has yet to respond to stories of the financial sting for concessionaires who stayed with it.

Concessions refer to the big brand presence within its department stores. The stock, staff and floor space are paid for by brands such as Carla Zampatti, Christian Dior, Gucci and MJ Bale. The only thing David Jones does is handle the transaction, extract a fee and pay the brands. Some concession operators say they have not been paid this week.

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They will now rank as unsecured creditors for these sales while being liable for all the costs. Anyone who has dealt with Westfield owner Scentre, David Jones' largest landlord, would know that these shrewd operators were never going to allow themselves to join the list of parties coming off second best to Anchorage.

Uncertainty Remains for David Jones Future

The only questions now are how many stores will close, whether they will all stay open for the festive season sales rush, and how many employees will be out of a job before Christmas. We will know soon enough whether a new owner emerges with the vastly reduced network of David Jones stores, and whether they have the deep pockets to survive another round with a billionaire who knows retail down to his fingernails.

There may be a buck to be made from the misery after all, with Anchorage reportedly interested in bidding for the restructured David Jones business that will emerge from administration with few staff, stores and lower rent.