The Block winners sell for $4.72 million defying Melbourne market

Sev and Courtney win The Block auction, selling their home for $4.72 million. All five Mount Eliza houses sold above reserve, beating the weak Melbourne property market.

Sev and Courtney, the winning couple of the recent season of The Block reality television series, have successfully sold their renovated home for $4.72 million. The sale took place in Mount Eliza, a suburb of Melbourne, on a day that saw all five competing properties sell at auction. This outcome stands in stark contrast to the broader real estate landscape, which has recently been characterized by weak market conditions and lower clearance rates. The successful sale secures a significant financial victory for the pair, who entered the competition with renovation experience but faced scrutiny over their design choices.

A Historic Day For Mount Eliza Auctions

The day was notable because every single property that went under the hammer was sold. This result occurred despite a difficult environment for Melbourne real estate agents and vendors. In the same week, out of 574 scheduled auctions, only 56 percent clearance rate was recorded based on preliminary data. Furthermore, 73 auctions were withdrawn, which are counted as unsold properties when calculating the official clearance rate. The success in Mount Eliza was particularly impressive given that the best premium in the broader market was only $420,000, and two homes failed to sell elsewhere. In Mount Eliza, all houses sold well above their $3.45 million reserves, defying the expected sluggishness of the housing market.

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Winners Celebrate Big Profits And Prizes

Sev, a 37-year-old commercial interior designer, and Courtney, a 34-year-old construction site manager, will now pocket a winner's cheque of $100,000. In addition to this cash prize, they are receiving a new prize called Scotty's Prize Pool. This package includes a collection of cash, vehicles, luxury items, and home upgrades. The total value of this prize package is estimated at about $500,000. The couple expressed surprise at the magnitude of their financial windfall. Courtney noted that they took many risks during the show, especially when they chose House 4 over properties with more prestigious uptown locations and knockout ocean views. She recalled that everyone thought they were nuts for making that decision, but they felt confident in their strategy.

Sev added a confident remark to their victory, telling the doubters to eat their words. The couple admitted they could never have imagined winning such a large sum of money along with the additional prizes. Their celebration includes some lighthearted negotiation regarding the division of the new vehicles included in the prize. Sev joked that they might have their first fight over who gets to keep the boat. Their joy was compounded by the fact that they sold for a higher price than any other team, with the fifth-placed couple only making $367,000 in profit.

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Buyers Find Perfect Weekend Retreat

The new owners of the winning property are a couple named Kevin and Rochelle. They provided only their first names for privacy reasons. The pair had initially been looking for a weekender property in Phillip Island. However, because Rochelle is a big fan of The Block television series, she decided to take a look at properties in Mount Eliza instead. Kevin explained that while they considered other houses, the winning property had everything they were looking for. He stated that it was an easy decision once they saw the layout and the condition of the home. For Rochelle, the location was the primary deciding factor. She praised the experience of the two female renovators and felt the layout was perfect for their needs as a couple seeking a holiday home.

Other Teams Secure Significant Gains

Other competitors also achieved strong financial results despite not winning first place. Rick, 64, and his daughter Tayla Peroomal, 32, came in second place. Their house sold for $4,355,000 in a rapid-fire auction. Bids in their session shot up from $3.5 million to $4 million within just a few seconds. The auction was conducted by Ryan King, the youngest-ever auctioneer at 22 years old, who works for Ash Marton Realty. Tayla recalled a funny moment when Scotty Cam called out an old price, and she told him to shut his mouth. They were excited to get a smaller prize but ended up securing $905,000 in profit. Tayla plans to use the money to buy a new home and go traveling.

The Wilsons, Lisa and Rosco, came in third place after a very long auction that lasted over 45 minutes. Their house sold for $3,777,000.77, a trademark odd-number bid placed by Block regular and IT entrepreneur Danny Wallis. The auction saw random price increments as other buyers, including buyers agent Frank Valentic, competed for the property. Rosco Nunn explained that he refused to shut the auction off just because it was going longer than usual. He promised to get every dollar he could from the buyers. The Wilsons pocketed $550,000, which they will use to finish their own half-built house. Rosco noted that slow and steady wins the race.

Jolene and Adam Wagner, a South Australian cattle station manager team, came in fourth place. They pocketed a profit of $455,000. Their auction started with a strong $3.5 million bid, which quickly jumped to $3.7 million. The auctioneer, Damien Cooley, called the final price at $3,905,000. Adam expressed his satisfaction with the ridiculous profit of 450 thousand dollars. He noted that the money gives them the option to not go away and work remotely for a while. Jolene added that it allows them to stay close to their families and kids. The couple hopes to use the funds to renovate their own house without the pressure of remote work.

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Chantel Green and Wyatt Randall came in fifth place. They received the lowest opening bid of $3.3 million. However, the offers climbed quickly after that initial low point. Chantel admitted they were not expecting to sell on the day. She described the 100 percent sell rate as just insane. The competition for their home was fierce, with Danny Wallis bidding against Frank Valentic and another party. The couple was grateful for the outcome and the significant profit they made, even though it was the smallest among the five teams. The day in Mount Eliza proved that quality renovations and strategic marketing can still achieve record-breaking results even in a tough economic climate.