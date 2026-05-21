The Boroughs: A Supernatural Murder-Mystery in a Retirement Community

The Boroughs is a unique show that combines elements of comedy, drama, and horror. It follows a group of elderly residents who band together to solve a series of mysterious deaths and uncover the truth behind the creature terrorizing their community.

The Boroughs is a witty, star-packed monster show that takes on a horrific creature in a series that is funny, tender, wise, and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers .

It is set in a New Mexico retirement community and offers a realistic portrayal of the ageing demographic. The show features a diverse cast of characters, including Alfred Molina, Jane Kaczmarek, Denis O'Hare, and more. The plot revolves around a skittering monster that extracts body fluids from the residents and the investigation into its origin





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Supernatural Retirement Community Monster Show Duffer Brothers Alfred Molina Jane Kaczmarek Denis O'hare Comedy Drama Horror

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The BoroughsA supernatural comedy-drama about retiring residents of an American village facing off against various adversaries in a town-sized desert retirement community.

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