The Cacophony of the Stadium: Why Football Needs to Embrace the Silence

This article critiques the pervasive use of music and noise at Australian Rules Football games, arguing that it detracts from the experience and undermines the natural rhythm of the sport. It highlights the importance of silence, anticipation, and communal energy in creating memorable football moments.

The oft-quoted sentiment, “music is the space between the notes,” often attributed to Claude Debussy, or perhaps Richard Strauss or even Richard Champion, speaks to the value of silence, emptiness, and the avoidance of intrusive elements. However, this philosophy is often absent from the modern football game, where music, noise, and flashing lights are seemingly prioritized over the natural ebb and flow of the sport.

The experience at Marvel Stadium, for many, has become a sensory overload, a cacophony that drowns out the very essence of the game. Veteran broadcaster Stephen Quartermain's exasperated comment, “This crap music is doing my head in,” perfectly encapsulates the sentiment of many fans who find the constant barrage of music a detraction. The final quarter of the North Melbourne and Carlton clash exemplifies this problem, where a crucial period of the game, one which should be the pinnacle of the fan experience, was marred by a constant stream of music, urging fans to “MAKE SOME NOISE” while subjecting them to artists like KC and the Sunshine Band and Kenny Loggins. This trend is not isolated to a single venue, as similar issues plague other stadiums. \The problem extends beyond the mere presence of music; it's the timing and frequency of its use. While music can enhance certain moments, its ubiquitous application diminishes its impact and interferes with the natural rhythm of the game. The Adelaide Oval match between the Crows and Dockers, a game filled with momentum swings and a roaring crowd, should have been a moment for deep breaths and intense focus. Instead, the public announcer, seemingly from the same mold as the Marvel Stadium DJ, screamed “Make some noise, Crows fans!” even in the heat of the match. The author acknowledges that music can have a place in football, particularly in venues or with fan bases where it is embraced or where the sport is trying to attract a new audience, such as during the breaks in the game. But this does not justify the constant interruptions in every game or after every goal. The best moments in football, those that create lasting memories, often involve the quiet anticipation after a goal, the shared anxieties and ecstasies of a close finish. It is in these moments of silence and communal energy that the sport truly shines, the silence between the notes. The over-caffeinated announcers and the incessant music, however, often disrupt these moments. The author suggests it is the equivalent of the space between notes where the best moments are. \The author further criticizes the intrusive nature of the in-stadium entertainment, labeling it a “giant, conjoined, strobe lit homogenised assault of incoherent corporate sales fart,” echoing Barney Ronay’s description of similar practices in English Premier League stadiums. This relentless assault on the senses is a modern manifestation of a trend described by Matthew Crawford in his book, The World Beyond Your Head. The author contends that our “self-appointed disrupters” have opened a new frontier of capitalism, monetizing every bit of private head space by appropriating our collective attention. The consequence of this is that it becomes difficult to find moments of peace or have a conversation at a football game. The author believes the AFL Fans Association should focus on this constant assault on our senses and intelligence, rather than other issues. The Easter Monday classic, for instance, offered a stark contrast. Hawthorn, to their credit, did not subject the 84,000 in attendance to a constant stream of music. This allowed fans to experience the game as it should be, savoring the nervous contemplation after a goal, the communal energies, and the anxieties of a gripping finish. These moments are the true essence of football, the space between the notes. The author asserts that the “self-appointed disrupters” have no place inserting themselves in these moments of football’s equivalent of the space between the notes. This represents a call for a return to a purer, less mediated football experience





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