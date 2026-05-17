The Celtic-Hearts Derby: A Dangerous Precedent and a Regressive Trend in Fan Conduct

The article discusses the grim scenario of pitch invasion during the Celtic-Hearts derby and its potential ominous precedent for the league. It also highlights the SFAs and SPFL's inadequacy in disciplining the involved clubs and their supporters.

The SPFL and SFA hobble when it comes to punishing the biggest clubs for unacceptable supporter conduct, resulting in poor fan behavior and a degraded league setup.

The latest episode of pitch invasion in the Celtic-Hearts derby sets a dangerous precedent. A section of the Celtic support's unruly behavior during dominance raises concerns about potential escalation in future. The Scottish FA's blameless messaging contributes to the issue. The SPFL should take responsibility for rewarding excessive supporter conduct by imposing penalties, including stadium closure





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Celtic-Hearts Derby Pitch Invasion SPFL SFA Scottish League Setup Potential Ominous Precedent Regressive Trend In Fan Conduct Leaky Messaging

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