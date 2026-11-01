Frozen peas become budget-friendly trend praised for protein and fibre by wellness creators

Wellness creators online are championing frozen peas as a cheap, versatile source of protein and fibre, with nutritionists noting they match fresh peas nutritionally. Recipes include an asparagus and pea salad with gribiche and a pea and zucchini ribbon salad.

Frozen peas have moved from a humble side dish to the centre of the plate, with wellness creators online championing them as a budget-friendly source of protein and fibre.

The freezer-drawer favourite is now being called the new girl kibble, online slang for an easy, dependable meal that can be eaten on repeat. One popular approach involves tossing together warmed frozen peas with grated Parmesan, lemon, olive oil and shredded chicken as a quick lunch or snack. Raven Ross is among those sharing the idea. Nutritionist and cookbook author Pound says the trend reflects growing consumer interest in both protein and fibre, two areas where peas perform well.

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Peas Offer Protein And Fibre

We have seen a huge interest in protein and a huge interest in fibre, and peas are a really good source of both, says Pound. Half a cup of peas has around 4g of protein and fibre, and can be a great way to increase your intake throughout the day, she says.

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Peas also pack in other nutrients, including folate, iron and vitamin C. Part of the appeal of the small, podded vegetable is just how cheap and versatile they are, according to Pound. What I love most is that they can just be a packet in your freezer, she says. Frozen peas are nutritionally on par with fresh ones, Pound adds.

Anytime you are making a pasta or risotto, you can add a cup of frozen peas at the end, they only need a little heat to cook through, she says. Fried rice is another one, as well as stir-fries, curries, even a frittata. Salads are also a natural fit, even if peas do not always spring to mind.

Versatile Ways To Eat Peas

They are great with other spring veg like asparagus, beans or snow peas, but also with feta, mint, lemon and olive oil, all of those fresh flavours, Pound says. You can also have them on toast. All you need is sourdough spread with ricotta or cottage cheese, then squish the peas over the top. It is so simple.

For those wanting to try peas in a more substantial dish, two recipes are recommended. The first is an asparagus and pea salad with gribiche, which calls for 500g of fat, firm asparagus spears, about 2 to 4 bunches. To blanch the asparagus, fill a wide saucepan with heavily salted water and bring to a boil.

Snap the woody ends from each spear and peel the bottom third of each spear with a vegetable peeler to remove any woody or stringy skin. Drop the prepped asparagus into the boiling water for 1 to 3 minutes. You want them tender but still retaining some crunch and bright green vibrancy. Start checking after about 1 minute.

How To Prepare Asparagus Salad

When cooked, lift them out gently with a hand strainer or tongs and spread them on a tray to steam and dry. To make the gribiche, place eggs in a small saucepan of boiling water for 8 minutes, then remove and cool under cold running water. Peel and set aside to fully cool. Roughly chop the eggs and combine with the remaining gribiche ingredients, including a good pinch of salt and black pepper, in a food processor.

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Process until evenly combined and finely minced. Alternatively, mix everything by hand for a coarser texture that is still delicious. Taste for seasoning and adjust. To assemble, toss the cooked asparagus and peas with olive oil and vinegar in a bowl, then arrange on individual plates or a serving platter.

Spoon the gribiche over the salad and garnish with thinly sliced radish and watercress. An extra drizzle of good olive oil would be welcome. The second recipe is a pea and zucchini ribbon salad. Combine the dressing ingredients in a lidded jar and shake to combine.

Steps For Pea Zucchini Salad

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and add the peas. Cook for 2 minutes, then drain and run under tap water. Allow to cool and dry, then transfer to a medium bowl. Cut the zucchini into long ribbons by running a potato peeler down the length.

Once the strips get too wide for the peeler, rotate the zucchini and continue peeling. Place the ribbons in the bowl with the peas. Add the sliced mint and dressing and toss gently to combine. Erina is Good Food national food editor and app editor.

Previously, Erina held a number of editing roles at delicious.com.au and writing roles at Broadsheet and Concrete Playground.