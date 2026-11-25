A NSW Supreme Court jury took just over two hours to convict former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon of murdering TV presenter Jesse Baird and flight attendant Luke Davies. Three gunshots rang out in 55 seconds inside Baird's Paddington home.

A NSW Supreme Court jury took just over two hours on Wednesday to find former NSW police senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of two counts of murder after a trial spanning ten weeks.

Beau Lamarre-Condon Guilty of Murdering Jesse Baird

His performance in the witness box proved unpersuasive. Control was everything to Lamarre-Condon, who carefully curated and constructed his image online. When he could not control former TV presenter Jesse Baird, he killed him. The plotting began almost immediately.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon chose ‘long walk’ to witness box rather than silence, his barrister tells court

Seven days after Baird sent him a firm message severing contact, Lamarre-Condon asked a friend in a FaceTime call if someone she knew could get me a gun. He was 28 and based in Sydney. The 28-year-old had cultivated an airbrushed image of glamour and success on social media. But his attempts to control Baird, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, had failed.

Their casual, on-off relationship was over. His moods swung violently after the break-up before settling firmly into malevolence. I f---ed up really bad, Lamarre-Condon texted another friend, Shae Davison, at 8.22pm on November 16, followed by a screenshot of Baird's break-up message. He had been exposed as the manipulative liar that he was.

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Baird had learned of Lamarre-Condon's chilling attempts to dispatch romantic rivals, including posting an Instagram story. Lamarre-Condon restricted the audience for the post to just one man, who had been seeing Baird romantically. When the man alerted Baird to the story, Lamarre-Condon feigned ignorance and claimed the flowers were a gift from his stepfather to his mother. The 26-year-old Baird would never know the full extent of Lamarre-Condon's disturbing and obsessive behaviour.

Lamarre-Condon Sought Jesse Baird to Apologise

But he knew enough to cut off contact. On November 18, two days after Baird's unequivocal break-up text, Lamarre-Condon went looking for the former TV presenter in Paddington. The killer told the court he had bought Baird flowers from Woolworths Balmain in a gesture of apology. He left fuming when he spotted him with another man.

In characteristically theatrical fashion, Lamarre-Condon told a friend that seeing Baird with someone else was just like a bad movie, the court heard. He sent Baird a long and angry message branding him a manipulative player, according to drafts of the message Lamarre-Condon sent to friends, and purported to move on. This will be my last message to you ever, he said.

You don't need to worry about seeing me out etc because you won't exist and no further conversation needs to take place. After his final text to Baird, Lamarre-Condon continued to obsess over the former TV presenter. Despite being blocked, he found ways to view Baird's Instagram account surreptitiously and take screenshots. On November 20, 2023, he sent friends a photo of Baird and a man in the Blue Mountains.

He had pretended to return his gun to a safe at Balmain police station the evening before the murders, February 18. At a work shift that day, he had discussed with an unsuspecting colleague the investigation into the case. After Baird's housemates left the terrace, he broke in with a stolen or copied key and used his police-issued Glock pistol to shoot dead Baird and his new boyfriend, 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

CCTV Captures Execution-Style Shooting of Couple

CCTV from a neighbouring property captured the sound of three gunshots spanning 55 seconds between 9.49am and 9.50am. The first two shots, when Baird was likely struck in the back around the base of his neck and then in the head in an execution-style killing, are just four seconds apart. Between the second and third gunshots, a terrified Davies called Triple Zero for help before he was shot in the head behind Baird's bedroom door.

Police found the bullet hole in the door only this year. It had been concealed by Lamarre-Condon after the murders with a stick-on hook and a felt pad. He disguised himself as an Uber Eats delivery rider and walked coolly into a sports store at Westfield Miranda. He returned to the home with the bag and cleaning equipment and hired a van to pick up the bodies that night from the courtyard of the home.

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Baird was expected to move out of the house the next day and his housemates were none the wiser when they saw messages sent from his phone. Lamarre-Condon sent text messages posing as Baird to his housemates. How was your Monday Mr? X Lamarre-Condon texted at 11.59pm to a man he had met on the dating app Hinge.

He had picked up the bodies shortly before 11pm and went back to the terrace at about 1.40am, likely to clean blood from the courtyard. He sent messages to the same man in the following days, while he had yet to dispose of the men's bodies. At 2.26pm on February 20, the day after the killings, he apologised for being a bit MIA and said it was one of those weeks.

He had not been to the gym, he said, and was supposed to go to a boat party that weekend but did not want to be on a boat full of gays when his body was not looking its best. Lamarre-Condon had been attending acting classes before the murders. He appeared particularly ill-suited to a career in the force.

Lamarre-Condon Obsessed with Film Saltburn Role

He boasted about his sidelines selling swimwear and Hermes Birkin handbags from Paris but had followed in the footsteps of his mother Coleen. He texted his friend Fiona Rosso on encrypted messaging app Signal: Watch the movie salt burn. I see myself playing the lead role of the nerd. It's a mind f---.

The nerd in the 2023 film is a duplicitous Oxford student, Oliver Quick, who becomes fixated on a popular and wealthy student, Felix Catton, and murders Catton after his own lies are exposed. Lamarre-Condon had broken into Baird's home six months before the murders, on August 17, 2023, and stole his phone and wallet. Two days earlier, he had run into Baird by design and sent a text suggesting a weekend catch-up.

Baird replied politely in the hours before the break-in but did not engage with that suggestion, a savage reply, one of Lamarre-Condon's workmates pronounced in a text message. A housemate found a man he did not recognise standing over his bed. He would never know that the black-clad intruder he chased down the street was Lamarre-Condon, who commiserated with him later about the invasion.

By his own admission, Lamarre-Condon wanted to go through Baird's phone for evidence he was seeing other men. The pair were not seeing each other at the time. The murderer's former friends gave frightening accounts in court that he freely admitted to memorising Baird's schedules to bump into him, tracking him via the Snapchat app, peeping through his bedroom window and photographing him having sex with another man.