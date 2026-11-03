University students sent to western Sydney high-needs schools to break stigma

A government initiative placed 50 university students in high-needs western Sydney schools with teacher shortages. Participants say the experience changed their views on public education and deepened their commitment to teaching.

A new government initiative sent 50 university students to high-needs schools in western Sydney to demystify the stigma around public education. The placement program placed early-career educators in schools with teacher shortages and complex needs across south-west, north-west and western Sydney over one week.

Cathleen Huiskamp was nervous as she stepped inside Kingswood High School in western Sydney. In one hour, her perspective was transformed. She joined a modern history class where students were told to take out a piece of paper and silently write down everything they remembered from the previous lesson. The class erupted into chatter.

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Student Vitamins Callout Reveals Teacher Response

A student called out: Miss, I took my vitamins, I ate my breakfast and I drank my water! The teacher did not miss a beat. Excellent ... now let us have a go at putting knowledge onto paper, the teacher replied. Misbehaviour is not always a bad thing.

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It is kids looking for connection ... and the only way they know how is by being a bit naughty or being a bit disruptive, Huiskamp said. For her, the program cemented her love for teaching. At one point during her placement, a student asked Huiskamp what she thought of him and his classmates. She admitted she had expected them to heckle her and be uninterested in learning.

Instead, they listened closely and asked thoughtful, respectful questions. She told them they were great. His response to me was, Oh, really, Miss? We have always been told that because we are western Sydney kids, we are bad, she recalled.

I was like, You know what? This is where I can have a meaningful career and have an impact on students beyond academics, Huiskamp said. An unnamed educator said students expect classes to be a bit rowdy. They think they will be thrown into the deep end.

Faculty Support System Explained by Educators

They do not realise there is an entire faculty that is going to support them, he said. The important thing is getting people through the gates to see the reality. Once they do that, they definitely walk away with a different view. In complex schools, a teacher's role extends far beyond the curriculum, explained maths teacher Natalie Benson.

She carries a small notebook filled with observations tracking her students' injuries, sick days, attitude, equipment and home life. It is very diverse here. There are people here who, for a number of reasons, do not value education, maybe they have other things going on. It is our job to work with that, Benson said.

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You have to show you care. We have to adapt our lessons to be worthy of them. You cannot just give them something and expect it to work. Meet them where they are at.

Student Participants Share Motivation and Insights

University student Jeffin Lim said the program has made him more motivated than ever to become a teacher. Participant Saajidah Reijerink said the placement helped her shed preconceptions about teaching in so-called deficit areas. Kids who do not receive love at home will come to school to receive it ... creating an environment in which kids feel supported and accepted will then support them to do better academically, and to thrive here, Reijerink said.

At the end of the modern history lesson, the same student shouted out again. I have started eating my vegies, and I have taken my vitamins. I am gonna be here every day now so I can absorb more content. I was not even late today!

The teacher gave a wry smile and told the class there would be an extra homework question because of the student's interruption. The class groaned. Huiskamp saw the disruption as more significant than any curriculum point. Having a kid announce in public that they want to go to school, and it is actually because they feel comfortable in that class, is massive.

The growth is not in intelligence or academics; it is in the person, she said.