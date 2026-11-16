Nvidia has shed nearly $2.9 trillion in market value since October amid a scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang, chip smuggling allegations and Democratic midterm wins that threaten data centre expansion.

Nvidia has lost nearly $US2 trillion ($2.9 trillion), or about a third of its market capitalisation, since its October peak, as a widening scandal involving chief executive Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy shakes confidence in the company at the epicentre of the artificial intelligence boom.

The copper price has become a barometer of those fears. Since late October, it has slumped 7.3 per cent. Much of the bullishness that pushed the price to record levels in September related to the extraordinary sums being spent on artificial intelligence and the infrastructure to host it.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim CEO

Copper Price Slumps Amid AI Fears

While the initial sell-off from that peak related to Donald Trump's tariffs and the deferment of the foreshadowed tariff on US imports that copper bulls had anticipated, the rest of the decline appears linked heavily to a shift in perceptions about the future of AI. Most recently and specifically, those perceptions relate to Nvidia. Reports first revealed the relationship between Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang (no relation). The copper price fell 2.84 per cent.

On November 3, in response to the blue tsunami in the midterms by Democrats who made opposition to the massive buildout of data centres a central issue, it fell another 2.8 per cent. From its peak, copper is now down more than 10 per cent. If Doctor Copper, as the metal is often labelled, has diagnosed the patient, AI has some significant health problems.

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The recent falls illustrate how central Huang is seen to be to the company, in which he has no obvious successor, and to the sector, where his personal indiscretions overlay mounting concerns about the ever-increasing cost of the AI build and how it is financed. Huang resigned, and there is lobbying for his reinstatement.

Nvidia Leadership Concerns Emerge

One concern is whether the model he built, where Nvidia essentially has been funding demand for its chips and underwriting a significant slice of the industry, will implode if he is not at the company's helm. Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, now acting as CEO, is known to be sceptical about the ways Nvidia has been providing neoclouds and other data centre developers with chips, finance and guarantees they could not access elsewhere.

Nvidia has purchasing commitments, financial and contractual obligations, including contingent guarantees, of more than $US530 billion. The $US279 billion of purchasing commitments to its own suppliers are one side of a coin, with the various other real and contingent liabilities supporting the appetite of smaller AI labs and data centre construction representing the coin's other face.

There is a very real question raised by Huang's exit as to whether a different leadership might pull the rug from under the weaker, non-hyperscaler players in the sector. Combined with the likely slower roll-out of new data centres, only those already built or approved and under construction are likely to be unaffected by the Democrat landslide at both the federal and state government levels, the turmoil within Nvidia has the potential to blow up a substantial slab of the sector and Nvidia's revenues and earnings.

Chip Export Restrictions Tighten

One certainty from the controversies around Huang is that the US Congress will tighten restrictions on the sale of America's most advanced chips, meaning Nvidia's Blackwell chips and their successors, to China. It is not that Nvidia sells many chips directly to China. The Biden administration significantly tightened the restrictions and, while Donald Trump approved the sale of Nvidia's second-tier H200 chips to China with a 25 per cent commission for his Treasury, official sales are modest.

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However, and this is where Alice Huang entered the picture, a host of data centres have sprung up in South-East Asia, hosting the Blackwell chips and renting capacity to Chinese companies to train AI models or, it is suspected, simply smuggling those chips to China. Alice Huang helped set up a company, Megaspeed, in Singapore in 2023.

Between early 2024 and June 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal, Megaspeed smuggled nearly $US12 billion of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China. There is the problem for Jensen Huang and those advocating his return. How could he not be aware that his mistress' company was buying the sort of volumes that could only be explained if there were Chinese end-buyers? Nvidia claims to be able to track its chips.

It should have known where they were ending up. Jensen Huang is inevitably going to be grilled by congressional committees about his knowledge and actions. Congress has before it three bipartisan bills forcing location verification and reporting for advanced chips, a prohibition on the sale of chip-making equipment to China and whistleblower protections for those reporting suspected export control violations.

Export Scrutiny Threatens Business Model

Those bills, and the more intense scrutiny of where its chips end up, appear a threat to the Nvidia business model. Nvidia's $US279 billion of purchasing commitments represent agreements to buy chips from its manufacturer, Taiwan's TSMC, and other components and services from third parties.

It needed a market for all the chips it has in the pipeline, which explains why Huang has been investing in, supplying finance to, guaranteeing data centre finance and capacity and providing guarantees that it will buy back unused chips from its customers. The need to help his customer base expand has been accentuated by Nvidia's reliance on OpenAI and Anthropic and the hyperscalers.

With Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft developing their own chips, the frontier labs rapidly diversifying their supply bases and competitors like AMD, Broadcom and a host of start-ups closing the gap on the performance of its chips, Nvidia, with a market share of around 90 per cent, has a lot to lose. Should its circular finance model start to unwind, the consequences for the sector and the broader market could be severe.