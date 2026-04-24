The Crumbling Postwar Order: Germany and Japan Step Forward

As US alliances weaken, Germany and Japan are redefining their roles on the world stage, responding to both authoritarian threats and American unpredictability. This marks a significant shift in the global strategic landscape and the potential end of the postwar order.

The established postwar global order, largely shaped by the United States and its alliances, is undergoing a significant and potentially irreversible transformation. Recent developments in both Germany and Japan signal a decisive shift in strategic thinking, driven by a confluence of factors: the perceived unreliability of American foreign policy under recent administrations and the escalating threat posed by authoritarian regimes.

The United States, under its current leadership, has demonstrated a willingness to challenge longstanding alliances, evidenced by actions such as questioning commitments to NATO, reconsidering support for territorial claims, and even raising concerns about its own military readiness. This behavior has created a vacuum of leadership and prompted other major powers to reassess their positions and pursue independent strategies. Germany, for the first time since World War II, has unveiled a comprehensive national military strategy.

This document outlines a commitment to increased responsibility within the NATO framework, but also explicitly defines Germany’s national interests. The historical context of NATO – originally intended to contain both the United States and Germany – is now dramatically altered. With the US signaling potential withdrawal and Russia exhibiting aggressive behavior, the impetus is on Germany to assume a more prominent role in European security.

However, this shift is not without its challenges. Domestic concerns regarding a departure from decades of pacifism are surfacing, as evidenced by recent protests.

Furthermore, the rise of the Alternative für Deutschland party, with its pro-Moscow leanings, introduces a degree of political uncertainty. Economically, the increased focus on defense raises questions about resource allocation and the influence of defense industries. Simultaneously, France and Germany are working to resolve disputes over the Future Combat Air System, a joint fighter jet project initiated in response to earlier shifts in US policy. Japan, similarly, is re-evaluating its defense posture in response to regional threats and American unpredictability.

The appointment of Yasukazu Hamada as defense minister and Sanae Takaichi as security policy chief signals a more assertive approach to national security. While acknowledging past wartime atrocities remains a sensitive issue with neighboring countries like China and South Korea, a cautious thaw in bilateral relations is underway.

Both Japan and South Korea share a heavy reliance on the US for security, but are increasingly concerned by China’s growing military and economic power, as well as the unpredictable actions of North Korea. This shared anxiety is fostering a degree of cooperation, despite historical grievances. Beyond the immediate region, countries like Poland are actively seeking to diversify their security partnerships, recognizing the limitations of relying solely on the United States.

The visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Tokyo and Seoul, where he designated South Korea as Poland’s most important ally after the US, exemplifies this trend. Ultimately, the emerging world order demands a renewed emphasis on diplomacy alongside defense spending, a principle that proves particularly challenging when dealing with complex relationships with neighboring nations. The fading of collective memory of World War II amplifies the urgency of addressing these challenges and preventing a descent into renewed conflict





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