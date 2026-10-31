Villa Vie Residences MV Odyssey Ends Voyage in Cambodia After Fuel Costs Rise

Villa Vie Residences halted its MV Odyssey residential cruise in Cambodia after monthly fuel costs per cabin rose from $1,800 to as much as $8,000. More than 200 passengers were told to disembark within seven hours.

Villa Vie Residences has ended its MV Odyssey residential cruise in Cambodia, telling more than 200 passengers to leave the ship after monthly fuel costs per cabin rose from $1,800 to as much as $8,000.

The Florida-based company called the financial pressure unsustainable and said it would evaluate restructuring and recapitalisation over the next 60 days. The Odyssey was billed as the ultimate escape from Donald Trump. It first set sail from Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024 with an explicit offer after Trump was re-elected to the White House. For those ill-disposed to the president, it was a way to enjoy a four-year skip forward.

Also read Villa Vie Odyssey Suspends Operations Forcing Residents to Disembark in Cambodia

The Odyssey's Unfulfilled Promise of Endless Escape

The idea was a never-ending retirement at sea, a continuous voyage around the globe. The promise to passengers, many approaching the autumn of their lives, was that on the open seas they could cut loose from the troubles of the world. But the world had other ideas. The end came in an announcement as stark as it was brief: they had seven hours to get off.

They were going no further. Passengers were told to pack up their belongings before being transported on buses into the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand. For $319,998, a couple seeking such an escape could head off to the high seas for the length of a presidential term and come back when the danger had passed, or not.

For those who had simply had enough, there was a permanent residency option for a few hundred thousand more. Depending on the package, there were also monthly fees on top, covering food, drinks, wifi, wellness programmes and room cleaning. Passengers had access to a pool, a pickleball court, a theatre, several bars and a gym. Exotic port destinations were visited along the way.

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From Cruise Liner to Residential Retreat: The Ship's Evolution

It was by no means cheap, but the Odyssey was quite accurately billed as the affordable option for those interested in such a cocoon. The pioneer in the world of residential ships, a vessel called MS The World, offered apartments that typically ranged from $2m to $15m, with pampered passengers choosing where it would go. For that experience, there was a waiting list. The Odyssey was not in that league.

Rather than being built as a residential ship, it had previously been a traditional cruise liner named MS Braemar. Under that name, it was turned away from several ports in the Caribbean during the pandemic when its passengers became ill. Cuba finally allowed it to dock, but the vessel never went into service as MS Braemar again. It was sold off by Fred Olsen cruises and adapted by its new owners.

Villa Vie described the three-decade-old restructured vessel as an intimate residential cruise ship offering a new way to live. At 642ft (196 metres) long, it was a relatively small ship, but at such prices, and with the world being held firmly at bay, what could go wrong? Neither the more than 200 passengers on the Odyssey nor its cruise operator foresaw the consequences of Trump's war in Iran. The reality was, there was no escaping the US president.

The Iran Conflict and the Demise of the Odyssey's Business Model

On Tuesday, Villa Vie Residences issued a statement. It had run out of money owing to the soaring price of oil. Monthly fuel costs per cabin in parts of Asia had risen to as much as $8,000 from $1,800, placing it under unsustainable financial pressure, it announced.

Since the conflict began in late February, we have taken significant steps to reduce fuel consumption, including slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, the company said, explaining the slow death of its business model. Those measures have not been enough to offset the extraordinary increase in fuel costs, and we have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses.

The Odyssey's passengers were told to pack up their belongings before being transported on buses into the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand. We are working with residents to coordinate disembarkation and temporary living arrangements, the company said. We are supporting residents, crew, and employees as we evaluate restructuring and recapitalisation alternatives over the next 60 days, the company said.

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Passengers React to Abrupt Disembarkation

People were shell-shocked, numb, crying, said one passenger, Kit Cassingham from the US, who spent two years on the ship with her husband, Randy. They had made their cabin into a home, putting down their own rugs and pictures on the wall. People were angry. They were hysterical.

They were sad. Disbelief, she added. I mean, that whole gamut of, what is it, the five stages of grief. Most of the passengers on the Odyssey were Americans, travelling with an international group of 156 crew members, including a ship's doctor and two nurses.

Many of the passengers were retired or digital nomads. One woman, Holly Hennessy, had been living happily with her cat, Captain, since the ship set sail two years ago. One couple, Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin, who said they had bought a cabin with a 15-year guarantee, had been documenting their life at sea on YouTube. I'm Mr Super Positive, and I've felt really drained the last two months, Bodin recounted in a video.

Footage from inside the ship's lounge on the final night showed residents drinking, as rumours spread that their voyage might be over. Cruise ship staff had requested each passenger contribute $1,800 to ensure the ship had funds to travel to Bangkok. An update showed the inside of their cabin as a voice on the loudspeaker said the ship's operator had unfortunately been unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations.

Stranded in Sihanoukville: The Aftermath for Residents

An email was sent requesting that everyone disembark by 2pm. We knew the worst-case scenarios, but we didn't think it would come to reality, which it did, said Rina Cavazza, a pilates instructor from Brisbane, Australia. Another passenger, Sherrie Cornett, wrote on Facebook that they were dropped unceremoniously in the middle of town, left to our own devices. The company has not provided financial aid, passengers said, or even supplied a list of hotels in Cambodia.

It later offered tickets for a charter flight to the US, although many passengers had already left. The company has been contacted for comment. Kit and Randy Cassingham, now in a hotel in Cambodia, reflected on how life changed on the ship once the Iran war began. The Odyssey had promised a permanent escape at sea.

Instead, its passengers found themselves stranded in Southeast Asia, their voyage over and their belongings packed in haste.