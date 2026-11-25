The NRL will trial new interpretations of contested catches in the February 2026 pre-season challenge and introduce a tougher crackdown on hip-drop tackles from the start of the 2027 season. Club chief executives backed both proposals at Wednesday's monthly meeting at NRL headquarters.

The NRL will trial new interpretations of contested catches in February's pre-season challenge and introduce a tougher crackdown on hip-drop tackles from the start of the 2027 season.

Club chief executives gave widespread support to both proposals at Wednesday's monthly meeting at NRL headquarters, with tangible on-field impacts expected in the new year. The pre-season challenge tournament will be played under new interpretations of contested catches. Players will be allowed to knock the ball forward into an opponent and play on if they are able to regather it. A knock-on would only be ruled if the ball hits the turf.

Also read Lexus Unveils Heavy Facelift for NX SUV Ahead of 2027 Launch

Veteran Coaches Champion Contested Catch Changes

Veteran coaches Wayne Bennett, Ivan Cleary and Ricky Stuart are among those championing the change to avoid inconclusive bunker rulings on aerial contests. They want clearer outcomes instead of rulings that officials and fans find hard to read in real time. New Zealand winger Ronaldo Mulitalo's no-try against the Kangaroos in the recent World Cup final was shown to club CEOs as an example of decisions that could be reversed if the rule change is approved.

Advertisement

That no-try was the correct ruling under the current rules given Mulitalo had knocked on into Tom Trbojevic. A decision will be made by the Australian Rugby League Commission following feedback from clubs and officials before the 2027 season kicks off in Las Vegas. The trial in the February pre-season challenge will give the commission and clubs evidence on how the interpretation works in practice.

The 2027 campaign will also bring a renewed focus on eradicating hip-drop tackles from the game with more stringent on-field penalties and harsher suspensions. The aim is to rid rugby league of the tackle once and for all after a series of serious injuries. Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary was the most high-profile victim of the dangerous tackle last season when he suffered a gruesome compound leg fracture in Penrith's preliminary final loss to Newcastle.

His injury became the defining moment in the debate over how the NRL handles the tackle. Parramatta's J'maine Hopgood and Isaiah Iongi and former Knights half Jackson Hastings have also been badly hurt in hip-drop actions in recent years. Those cases added weight to calls for stronger deterrents at both the judiciary and on the field.

Stricter Penalties Target Hip-Drop Tackles

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys was especially shaken by Cleary's injury, and told club CEOs on Wednesday that grade one dangerous contact charges for hip-drop tackles will now attract a one-game suspension at the judiciary. As it stands, players can avoid suspension by paying a monetary fine for hip-drop tackles deemed to be grade one in nature.

Advertisement

It has also been suggested that on-field officials will be encouraged to act more harshly in games when a suspected hip-drop has occurred by sin-binning offenders. That would put more immediate pressure on players and teams during matches rather than leaving the punishment to post-match charges. The combined changes mean the NRL expects visible differences in the 2026 pre-season challenge and then a stricter regime when the 2027 season begins.

Club CEOs Signal Major Rule Adjustments For 2027

Clubs have been given a clear signal that the aerial contest and the hip-drop tackle are the two areas set for the biggest adjustments. The 2027 NRL season kicks off in Las Vegas with the Parramatta Eels taking on the Gold Coast Titans, before Melbourne faces the Wests Tigers in the second game of a double-header. By then, the commission is expected to have finalised the contested catch rule after clubs and officials provide feedback.