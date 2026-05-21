The Dark Side of Performance Enhancing Drugs: Enhanced Games and the Rise of Peptides

The Enhanced Games in Vegas has sparked controversy with its use of performance enhancing drugs, but what are the implications for sport and health?

A sporting spectacle meets scientific experiment. This weekend, former Olympians will compete in a controversial event in Vegas called the Enhanced Games . The competition allows, and even encourages, the use of performance enhancing drugs .

As the first to sign up, James Magnussen has become the face and physique of Enhanced. The Enhanced Games told 7.30 this is a clinical trial and all substances are legal, human-tested and approved for use in the US and UAE. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that can control natural biological processes, such as those involved in muscle growth and metabolism.

Drug testing in sport is guided by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which told 7.30 it regularly adds peptides to its banned list. Australia’s anti-doping agency is now investigating if any of those substances could be emerging as problems here. It’s also concerned some people could be taking prohibited peptides without even realising it. Influencers posting glowing reviews on social media have led to an influx of unapproved products flooding into Australia.

The boss of Sport Integrity Australia, the anti-doping authority formerly known as ASADA, has revealed plans to expand the agency’s drug-testing regime to prevent peptides from becoming a problem in sport. Drug testing in sport is a complex issue, and the types of things being tested for could change, but the when of testing is also crucial as prohibited substances move through and metabolise at different rates through the human body.

Individuals are turning to peptides for a range of reasons, including weight loss and anti-aging, but they should be used with caution and should not be taken without medical supervision. Professor Lara Malins is creating new peptides which she hopes will someday be approved as medicines to treat disease and fight infections. It can take up to 15 years of trials and testing before a medicine is approved by Australia’s drug regulator.

Social media has played a significant role in the proliferation of peptides, with influencers sharing their experiences and promoting products online





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