David Jones in administration as receivers step in, 6000 jobs and 38 stores at risk

David Jones has entered administration with receivers appointed by its lender, putting about 6000 staff and 38 stores at risk as unions warn of layoffs before Christmas.

David Jones has entered administration, with the board calling in administrators and the lender sending in receivers. The department store chain is still trading, but no one is sure for how long.

About 6000 staff work across 38 physical stores, 17 of them in Westfield shopping centres. Unions are concerned about layoffs before Christmas. Suppliers are under no delusions. Various businesses have been left in the lurch, and owners and agents of luxury brands have begun removing stock from outlets where they have concession pad agreements with the store.

Also read David Jones collapses as store closures expected before Christmas

Others have taken to social media publicly worrying about tens of thousands of dollars worth of stock sent to the retailer. The black-and-white houndstooth print on a David Jones bag has been a badge of honour for generations of Australians. For many, growing up in the suburbs meant a train trip to the city or to Bourke Street for school uniforms. Come December, it meant Father Christmas, the window display and lunch in the food hall.

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Dressed in their best clothes, children wandered the floors of this bastion of middle-class refinement with mothers who inspected and touched the racks of leading Australian fashion labels and had their own dreams. Prue Acton, Sportscraft and Carla Zampatti were joined by the best global labels. Seasonal shows with big names on the runway and celebrity guests made David Jones Australia's fashion central. It was more than a shopping emporium.

The David Jones Art Gallery supported Australian artists. Before television arrived in the 1950s, a staff amateur theatre group, the Dajonian Repertory Society, staged six plays a year. On her first visit to Sydney in 1954, Queen Elizabeth II attended a banquet dinner on the seventh floor of the Elizabeth Street store. The collapse is part of a worldwide phenomenon.

Department Stores Hit By Online Shopping Rise

Department stores have been smashed by an alarming combination: the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and, most painfully, the rapid rise of online shopping. They have also been hit by what is termed the bifurcation of retail, where top-end shoppers migrate to super-luxe stores while the bottom end hunts for bargain-basement offerings. Department stores take the hit in the middle.

David Jones' problems were compounded by dubious business decisions that began during the 1980s takeover fad, with the Jones family selling out, and continued on and off for years. The company was unable to pay rent to Westfield last September. Twelve years ago, a South African company reportedly paid $2.1 billion to buy David Jones. Three years ago, Anchorage Capital Partners bought the chain for less than $100 million but still could not make a go of it.

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David Jones History From 1838 To Expansion

It is a long way from 1838, when Welsh draper David Jones opened one of the world's first department stores in Sydney. It remained largely a Sydney phenomenon for the first century or so, opening in Newcastle in 1957 and then expanding into the regions and metropolitan suburbs around the nation. David Jones arrived in Victoria in the 1960s. In 1982 it acquired the three stores of Buckley and Nunn located in Bourke Street, Northland and Chadstone.

In 1987, David Jones purchased the former GJ Coles store and building at 299 Bourke Street, Melbourne, converting it into a David Jones store. David Jones had always been Sydney's most upmarket store, specialising in quality goods and elite customer services. But in Melbourne, it was slightly lower down the pecking order. Georges Store in Collins Street had long catered to the cream of Melbourne society and liked to think of itself as the equal to Harrods of London.

David Jones Fails To Outlast Changing Times

In 1981, David Jones bought Georges and slowly squeezed it into oblivion, eventually closing it in 1995 in the hope of keeping much of the cream for itself. It did not happen. In the end, David Jones was slowly squeezed by rising costs, changing shopping habits and online technology, a vestige of a way of shopping out of step with the times. The sun is setting on an Australian retail icon.