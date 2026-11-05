Helena Fox's Adult Debut Loneliness is a Molecule Explores Trauma and Friendship

Helena Fox's first adult novel, Loneliness is a Molecule, follows 18-year-old Miri as she processes trauma from her childhood best friend Caleb, who sexually assaulted her and later died, possibly by suicide, before she begins to heal in Rome.

Helena Fox, author of two prize-winning young adult novels, has released her first novel for adults, Loneliness is a Molecule. The book is narrated in the first person by 18-year-old Miri, who spends most of its 300 pages processing trauma inflicted by Caleb, her one-time childhood best friend.

Fox's earlier works are both impressively laurelled with literary prizes. Her debut, How to Make a Movie in 12 Days, won the Prime Minister's young adult literature prize in 2020. Her follow-up, The Quiet and the Loud, won a NSW Premier's Award in 2024. Miri and Caleb's story begins in kindergarten, when they are both five.

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Caleb Becomes Miri's Ideal Best Friend

For a while, Caleb seems like the ideal best friend. He is kind, articulate and sensitive. When I'm with Caleb, the young Miri thinks, I feel like I'm a thousand feet tall. When Miri and Caleb enter adolescence, intimations of romance creep into their friendship.

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They kiss, and Miri does not mind that. It feels like something good, she thinks, a beginning.

Then a night comes when Caleb puts his hands all over her, and does not stop, even when Miri tells him no. Afterwards, he promises he will never do it again. But then he does do it again, repeatedly. For Miri, the effect of these assaults is seismic. Caleb has not just violated her physically.

Caleb Violates Miri and Trashes Friendship

He has trashed a friendship that was the most important thing in her life. Part of her hates him. Another part of her wants the friendship back. As Miri tries to keep her head above these choppy psychological waters, events around her accelerate.

Caleb is accused of raping another local girl; the police become involved; the small-town gossip mill kicks into overdrive. Then Caleb suddenly dies, perhaps by suicide. His death deepens Miri's malaise. While he was alive, she had been able to imagine that their story was not entirely over.

Now that he is gone, she is left alone to sort through the wreckage of her grief and rage, and perhaps lingering love. She goes to university, but struggles there. Offered the chance to house-sit for a family friend in Rome, she takes it. The final two-thirds of the novel are set in Italy, where Miri gradually, very gradually, emerges from under the heel of her trauma.

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Fox Draws on Personal Abuse Experiences

In the book's acknowledgments, Fox reveals that she herself is a victim-survivor of sexual abuse. Although the novel is not strictly autobiographical, it draws heavily on Fox's personal experiences. The novel does not offer any false consolation. It does not pretend that a trauma like Miri's can be overcome easily, if indeed it can ever be overcome at all.

This unremitting honesty is the novel's strength, but also its weakness. This is a story about a character who feels trapped in her own head, and there are times when the reader feels trapped in there too. Possibly, Fox would have been better off writing the novel in the third person, to give her readers some breathing space. No doubt the book's account of post-traumatic depression is grimly authentic.

But it is hard for a reader to want to keep going back to a story whose narrator is, by her own account, incapable of feeling much at all. She cannot laugh, cannot enjoy food or human company, cannot remember ever feeling good. Still, one reason we read fiction is to be put inside the heads of people other than ourselves. Fox's novel certainly does that.

It takes us deep into the world of private devastation that abusers leave behind them. In that world, the only closure available is to accept that closure will never come, and that the past will always be present, no matter how much you wish it was not. The novel is a raw and honest portrayal of trauma and its aftermath.