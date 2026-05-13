The Devastating Impact of Media Buyouts, Reductions, and Tech Pivots on the Journalism Industry

The text delves into the harsh realities of the rapidly shrinking journalism industry, focusing on the struggles of millennials and the influence of media buyouts, redundancies, and tech pivots on the field. It also highlights the need for a more balanced approach between sensational and serious journalism, and the importance of journalism in preserving societal integrity.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 can be read as a eulogy to both the era of glossy print fashion mags and also parts of the digital media era that replaced it, writes Patrick Lenton.

It discusses the rapidly shrinking media industry, the challenges faced by journalists, and the decline of certain aspects of the journalism industry. Patrick highlights the unrealistic expectations and realities of working in the field, the impact of media buyouts and redundancies on journalists, and the power of media monopolies and billionaires. He also touches upon the tension between reporting on real news and producing online content, and the importance of journalism in society





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Journalism Industry Media Buyouts Redundances Tech Pivots Millennials Digital Media Print Fashion Mags Glamorous Editor New Owner Ranching Role Fantasy Slipping Away Justified To Be Upset Old Rose-Tinted Version Began Working But It Wasn’T What We Might Have Initially Dre Cardboard Illusion Of Having Fulfilled Hot Air Company

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