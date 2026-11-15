Boots Riley's I Love Boosters stars Demi Moore as a fashion maven meaner than Miranda Priestly

Boots Riley's new anti-capitalist satire I Love Boosters follows an Oakland girl gang of shoplifters, with Demi Moore as a ruthless fashion maven and LaKeith Stanfield as a soul-sucking demon.

Boots Riley's new film I Love Boosters features a vibrant girl gang of career shoplifters who join forces with Chinese sweatshop workers via a teleporter shaped like a toilet seat.

Demi Moore, fresh from her rebirth in The Substance, plays fashion maven Christie Smith, a boss so mean she makes Miranda Priestly look like Maria von Trapp. LaKeith Stanfield appears as a lovelorn demon who sucks out women's souls during oral sex. A ton of stuff is going on, and Riley's 2018 anti-capitalist satire Sorry to Bother You, with its telemarketing barbs and horse-headed rebellion, already proved his imagination runs wild.

Also read Boots Riley is ready for the working class to rise up

Oakland booster culture inspires film

Oakland, the culturally diverse city north of San Francisco where Riley has lived all his 55 years, has always had boosters: people who steal from downtown stores and resell goods in the neighbourhood. They are recognised and, he says, respected. Somebody had the hook-up and they'd have an apartment full of stuff, he recalls. Being a broke rapper for a long time and needing to look fly, you needed to know some boosters.

His best-ever booster buy was a laptop. In the film, the three heroines are sassy leader Corvette, played by Keke Palmer, Sade, played by Naomi Ackie, and Mariah, played by Taylour Paige. They know how to avoid security guards and stuff their sweatpants with clubbing gear, but they barely scrape together a living. Corvette, leader of the so-called Velvet Gang, squats in an abandoned fried chicken shop that still stinks of old oil and is literally running away from debt.

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Her unpaid bills have rolled themselves into a gigantic ball that chases her down the street. Stuff like that happens all the time. The three dream of designing clothes themselves, but nobody on their side of the tracks gets to be a Christie Smith. Riley certainly isn't down on fashion; he dresses with a pronounced sense of showmanship.

For some people, that ends up becoming their only chance to show their creativity, he says. To express themselves to a certain extent. Because the movie ultimately is about loneliness and how we try to get connection through various ways: through art, through success, through love. Ackie, who sounds 100-per-cent Oakland in the film but comes from London, was photographed at a Schiaparelli show not long before the film screened at the London Film Festival.

That's quite meta, isn't it? she says, laughing. As the daughter of a seamstress, she grew up loving the craft behind clothes. With this film, I think it takes that love and then it goes really deep into the good and bad sides of it, she says.

Riley explores communism and exploitation

I guess, to me, the film is about whether we can do two things at the same time: create a beautiful world, where we have access to express ourselves the way we want to through film, music, fashion, art, but also a world where the people who are behind the scenes and who are creating it aren't exploited. Riley describes himself as a communist, a bold and unusual position in the United States. Well, it's interesting, he says.

Because like 40 something per cent of the population, even in right-wing polls, are saying that they'd rather see us in a socialist society. They might say, I don't think that's going to be able to happen, but they also say, That'd be great if it could. The subsequent midterm results would suggest he's onto something.

For him, boosterism is an integral part of consumer culture, and despite sporadic campaigns to make the sins of the poor an issue, nobody really cares about shoplifting. Boosters are not outside of capitalism, even though what they're doing is illegal, he says. They're part of the distribution of the commodity. Fakes and copies are also part of the system.

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It only mentions a little bit in the film, but they know it's happening, and it's the way that their products get advertised, right? Because the cool people are now wearing the stuff. They kind of talk about it in the Gucci movie, House of Gucci, from 2021: that they let bootlegs happen because then people see other people with their handbags and that's who they want to be.

Fantastical elements ground in reality

All he does, he says, is take that into the realm of the fantastical. Riley has notebooks in which he writes things down that occur to him. Sometimes it'll be a lyric. Sometimes it's more of an album concept, he says.

But a lot of times it's like problem-solving. Like: where would Christie Smith live? Answer: she lives in a condo in an achingly fashionable high-rise that is falling over, so that her floor is about a one-in-three gradient. It's a fact, says Riley, that there is a building that's sinking like two inches in San Francisco called the Millennium Tower.

You're not going to notice that, but people are like rolling marbles to show you that it is. So it's like leaning on that a little bit. How do I take it to another level? How do I heighten those contradictions?

Ackie praises creative set environment

Riley creates this really specific world, says Ackie, who has always loved reading fantasy for the same reason. But then you get on set and he's like, OK, do whatever you want. There's a lot of trust and a lot of letting go, which I think is a beautiful, creative space to be in. It reminded me of when I used to do devised theatre at school, where there are no rules; it's like you're in a toy box.

What made the mind of Boots Riley fizz this way? He went to film school, he says, but what really inspired him was seeing Spike Lee making movies that people wanted to see. Until then, alongside his musical career, he had been involved with a community theatre.