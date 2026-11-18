Racehorse trainer Kim Waugh says the disposal of So You Are in a skip bin and then a Lucas Heights dump is shocking and demands reform, including an industry crematorium.

Racehorse trainer Kim Waugh has called for urgent reform to how deceased horses are disposed of after So You Are was dumped in a skip bin and then taken to a Lucas Heights dump.

The horse died of colic. Waugh said she had never seen anything like it in more than 30 years as a trainer. Waugh said the events were shocking and disturbing, and everyone in the racing industry she has spoken to in the past 48 hours feels the same way. She said no animal deserves to be treated that way.

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Industry leaders face scrutiny

The spotlight is now on industry leaders to see how they respond. So You Are was a racehorse, and because the racing industry is so big, people will be looking to it. Waugh said the situation is black and white and something has to change. She said the incident is extremely damaging to the racing industry and not the kind of practice anyone wants to see.

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Waugh, who has grown up around horses, said she has never heard of anything like this happening. She and her team live on a property and have had to have horses put down there for different reasons. They have a big property, so they bury horses properly when they can and take comfort in knowing they are doing the right thing and respecting the horse.

When a horse has to be put down at a veterinary clinic, which happens quite a lot, Waugh always thought the clinic would bury the horse because they charge for the service. She believed the horse was being disposed of properly. To find out that is not the case, at least in this instance, is shocking. Waugh said disposing of a deceased horse is a problem for any horse owner, not just racehorse owners.

Call for crematorium reform

Knowing now that it is common practice for horses to end up in landfill, she said there need to be reforms to how deceased horses are disposed of. One idea is for the industry to invest in a crematorium. A crematorium would let trainers, owners and jockeys know their racehorses are being treated with dignity in death.

It would also mean deceased horses would not take up space in landfill, and horrific situations like the one seen in the past 48 hours would not occur. Waugh said there has got to be a better way. Waugh said Racing NSW is on the front foot and looking at what it can do to make sure this does not happen again.

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She said reform will not happen overnight, but from the time a horse is born to the time of its death, everything should be done respectfully. She thinks a crematorium would be a good way to make things work. For most people in the industry, Waugh said, they are part of racing because they love horses, not just the competition. She said the past 48 hours have been frustrating and sad.

Stable prioritises horse welfare

She has about 20 horses in work at the moment, but the stable is constantly getting horses and retiring horses. Some of those horses become broodmares. Some are just nice horses kept around the farm because they are loved. For the most part, Waugh said, the stable spends a significant amount of time, money and effort into retraining and re-homing horses so they have long lives and good homes.

It makes her so happy to see her horses have another life after racing.