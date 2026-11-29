Launceston's heritage-listed former Wesleyan Sunday school and Trinity Uniting Church has reopened as The Ember, an adults-only 15-suite boutique hotel with interiors led by designer Ally Daley.

The Ember, a new adults-only boutique hotel with 15 suites, has opened in Launceston in a heritage-listed building that began life as a Wesleyan Sunday school in 1889 before later operating as a church.

Labour of Love by Launceston Locals

The hotel occupies the former Trinity Uniting Church on Balfour Street in the northern Tasmanian city. The project was a labour of love for its owners. A dedicated triumvirate of Launceston locals, including interior designer Ally Daley, who led the concept and design, is behind The Ember. Launceston's relationship with its historic buildings has not always been so affectionate.

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The National Trust of Tasmania was founded there in 1960, when concerned locals rallied to save an 1838 Georgian house from demolition. Today the city's handsome heritage streetscapes are among its great attractions.

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However, the controversial demolition of a 150-year-old Victorian-era home earlier this year proved that preservation battles are not a thing of the past. Fortunately, some of Launceston's historic buildings have found new life as hotels, and The Ember is emblematic of that. Hotel lovers took notice when Peppers Silo Hotel opened in four 1960s grain silos on the banks of the Tamar River in 2018. Quality Hotel Colonial, which occupies a 19th-century schoolhouse, began its conversion to accommodation in 1972.

Restoring Heritage Buildings as Hotels

Launceston's longstanding favourite restaurant Stillwater had operated in the 1840s Ritchies Mill, near Cataract Gorge, for almost 20 years when its owners opened Stillwater Seven in 2019. The Cumulus Studio-designed accommodation comprises seven luxurious suites on the sandstone building's upper floors, with original timber trusses, stained-glass and other industrial details celebrating heritage and place. At The Ember, original features are retained, while the interiors introduce a distinctly contemporary sensibility through stone finishes, sculptural lighting, fireplaces, rich textiles and bespoke furniture.

The suites, named after constellations, combine the original building's character with the comforts expected of a modern hotel. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary platter of Tasmanian cheese and charcuterie, while a carefully curated larder offers local gourmet treats, including small-batch products from Kenyak chocolate. There is an exclusive selection of wines from Tasmanian producer Sinapius, and shared lounges with fireplaces provide somewhere to settle in after a day exploring the city.

Daley says she wanted to create a hotel with a strong sense of place, where unexpected details and touches of whimsy invite closer inspection. Self-service check-in and check-out add a tech touch to a building with more than a century of history. Launceston and the Tamar Valley were named among Lonely Planet's top 10 regions to visit in its Best in Travel 2025 list, coming in at No. 4.

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Exploring Tamar Valley Wine and Produce

The city also holds UNESCO City of Gastronomy status, recognition of the extraordinary produce, culinary talent and agricultural heritage of the surrounding region. The Tamar Valley's vineyards and cellar doors await, with cool-climate pinot noir and sparkling wines among the regional specialities. Further afield, there are the historic towns and farm gates the region is famous for, as well as opportunities to explore Tasmania's coastal landscapes. The article was written by Julietta Jameson.