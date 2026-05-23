The end of an era in legal profession; shifting to clean energy; interconnectedness of all peoples

Explores the impact of AI on the legal profession and the interconnectedness of all peoples. Also discusses climate change, populism, and leadership in politics.

Propping up dirty, decades-old, coal-fired power stations is no plan for Australia's future. Currently, coal actually only supplies about 45% of our electricity, as renewable energy and battery storage continue their rise and drive down wholesale power prices in the process.

Interestingly, rooftop solar capacity exceeds the entire output of Australia's coal fleet. With abundant sun and wind resources, Australia is uniquely placed to lead the shift to clean energy. Jennifer Robinson's achievements show how one lawyer can achieve a lot.

However, future legal stars may look very different with AI doing much of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. No man is an island is an apt aphorism that captures the interconnectedness of all peoples. The model of communication interconnectedness resulting from the dominant media of radio and television has been further developed by Nick O'Malley. The war on Iran and climate change are interacting to produce threats of starvation for several hundred million people across the world.

One contribution to emergency services can be made by everyone, but politicians have opted for another opportunity, an escalating taxing opportunity, instead of funding the emergency services, which is crucial and expensive





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