Review explores dogs in Western art and modern pet ownership struggles

A review of two books examines the dog's role in Western art history from Chauvet cave pawprints to modern paintings, and one author's failed attempt to care for a rescue greyhound in New York City.

A new review examines two books about the enduring bond between humans and dogs, tracing the relationship from Paleolithic cave art to the struggles of modern urban pet ownership.

The books explore how dogs have served as companions, artistic subjects and witnesses to human life for thousands of years. The reviewer recalls a childhood memory of watching a cocker spaniel named Mash give birth to a litter beneath the family house. Lying flat on his belly, he watched the tiny eye-shut creatures slip into the world in clear plastic-like sacs of maternal film.

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As Mash licked her babies clean, he understood that the membrane dividing his species from hers was pretty flimsy indeed. We were all creatures of the earth, born of flesh and blood and grown on milk, the reviewer writes. Watching the newborns drink from Mash's teats with an efficiency somehow already known to them revealed how connected the world really is.

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Dogs in Western Art History

Because dogs are by far our oldest domesticated animal companions, they have furnished us with such everyday revelations for many thousands of years. One of the books, The Dog's Gaze, traces the specific roles dogs have played in the history of Western art. At least since the Paleolithic images on the walls of the Chauvet cave in the Ardeche region of France, dogs have been the chief companion species of our pictorial imagination.

Interestingly, no dogs are actually depicted among the animals on the Chauvet walls. Instead, traces of canid pawprints sit next to human footprints made as they stood together around 25,000 BCE and looked at art from about 10,000 years earlier. There they stood, as companion species, the dog and the human, and so it continues. The author, Laqueur, is an American cultural historian whose previous books include histories of mortal remains and of masturbation.

He explores how the dog has so often been used by artists as a surrogate presence of themselves in their work. Despite being limited to the Western canon, his overview of dogs in art history is extensive. Laqueur shows how, from the footprints of Chauvet through to masterworks by Van Eyck, Veronese and Durer, to the modernism of Franz Marc, Berthe Morisot and Lucian Freud, a dog has so often acted as witness to the scene.

The dog teaches us how to look, where to look and where the meaning might lie. The dog's gaze is depicted not only as that of a loyal protector, as in Edward Landseer's The Old Shepherd's Chief Mourner from 1857, but also as an independent and unsentimentalised actor, as in the groundbreaking realism of Gustave Courbet. Laqueur couples this with the fact that the placement of dogs in paintings has often generated mirror-like implications of human vanity or absurdity.

In key paintings, such as Carpaccio's Las Meninas from 1656, the act of using the dog's presence as an existential parenthesis, or even just as a symbol of forbearance, points to the always relational truth of dog and artist. In short, we are never alone. A strength of Laqueur's chronology is how the dog's gaze acts as a portal to changes in cultural history.

New York Life With Freddie

By the time we reach Goya's Dawn After The Wreck from 1841, which depicts solitary dogs dwarfed by the scale of potentially dystopian surroundings, it is clear that the psychological isolation of an oncoming modernity will be inflicted on other species. The second book, Anna Heyward's debut memoir Living With Freddie, recounts living in a fifth-floor New York City walk-up with a rescue Italian greyhound as her companion.

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The insatiably biophilic presence of poor flat-bound Freddie cracks open Heyward's hyper-urban and heavily digitalised 21st-century life. Her obsessive attempts to ameliorate Freddie's separation anxiety turn her world upside down. Her partner leaves, her career pathway is transformed, and all the progress she has to show is that after months of constantly monitored entrainment, Freddie can spend barely two whole minutes on his own.

In her mania to do right by the dog while keeping her job, she hires walkers from the internet and tracks their progress via an app showing live simulations of Freddie taking a shit in the park. She sets up cameras around her apartment to monitor him in her absence and eventually ends up sedating him just so she can go to work.

Living With Freddie is an excruciating account of how its author tried but failed to incorporate her rescue dog into her decidedly dog-unfriendly lifestyle. While it is a painful story to read, especially for dog lovers from more down to earth environments, it is also a hard book to put down. Heyward's finely distilled descriptive writing redeems her illustration of how the human-animal relationship can go so sickeningly wrong.

Shared Themes on Loneliness

In this sense it updates the chronology of our cohabitation with dogs where Laqueur's less personal and more historical lens leaves off. Neither book is particularly skillful at integrating research into the structural momentum of their narratives, but they both spend many pages surveying pertinent studies in philosophy, literature, ethology and animal behaviourism. Heyward eventually ditches her job in the art world to study animal behaviour at a university vet school.

Interestingly, both writers share an interest in Charles Darwin's work while also highlighting the thesis of loneliness that John Berger explores in his seminal essay. Our relationship with dogs is the true subject of both books.