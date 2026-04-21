The Enduring Essence: Navigating Identity and Autonomy in the Face of Dementia

An exploration of the concept of human essence in the context of cognitive decline, legal autonomy, and the ethical challenges of honoring a person's lifelong values when their ability to communicate changes.

I am currently curating a growing list of phenomena that are palpable to our human experience yet remain nearly impossible to measure through objective, scientific means. My current list includes love, compassion, goodwill, and the psychological state of flow. To this list, I would argue for the inclusion of the soul, which I prefer to define as an immaterial essence.

This concept suggests that there is a core to our being that transcends the physical vessel, a theory that becomes particularly poignant when the material and peripheral elements of our lives begin to strip away. Dementia, an umbrella term for various neurological conditions, presents a profound challenge to this idea of an enduring self. It forces us to confront the uncomfortable reality of what remains when the architecture of the mind is slowly dismantled. My personal encounter with this reality occurred six years ago when my father passed away after living with dementia. Over time, his extensive vocabulary had been whittled down to a single word: indeed. It was a word that eventually found a home as a permanent inscription on my forearm, a tribute to the man he was and the simplicity he was reduced to in his final days. This experience sparked an existential inquiry that persists to this day: does a person truly retain an internal essence as they descend into cognitive decline, or are we simply projecting our own memories and desires onto those who are no longer the people they once were? This is not merely a theoretical exercise; it is a question of immense legal and ethical weight in our modern world. Legal frameworks concerning guardianship, aged care, and medical decision-making are increasingly pivoting toward the concept of will and preferences. This legal standard is designed to protect an individual’s agency by focusing on their long-held beliefs and life-moulding trajectories rather than the fleeting, potentially irrational decisions they might make during a period of diminished capacity. Lawmakers are essentially attempting to honor the person’s enduring core, even when that core is no longer audible in their present behavior. This requires a shift in how we care for the elderly: we must look at the totality of the life they have lived to interpret their current needs, rather than relying exclusively on their immediate, often fragmented, communicative acts. However, this approach is fraught with complexity. While honoring an individual’s core values is a noble and necessary pursuit, we must also allow room for the fact that human beings are capable of change. We evolve throughout our lives, and the person we were ten years ago is not necessarily the person we are today. During a conference presentation on advance planning, I worked alongside Theresa Flavin, a powerful advocate who lives with dementia. She expressed a valid concern that over-prioritizing her past values at the expense of her present desires could be dangerous. She argued that ignoring her momentary choices could eventually contradict the very dignity she wishes to maintain. We are left with the profound, lingering question: when shorn of the accoutrements of our everyday lives, who are we exactly? Perhaps the most important task is not to find a definitive, static answer to this question, but to remain perpetually open to asking it. In the face of my father's memory, I suspect he would offer a familiar, singular affirmation of this ongoing, human search for meaning





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Dementia Human Identity Bioethics Will And Preferences Cognitive Decline

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