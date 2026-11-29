A personal essay reflects on Lego's durability, including blocks from a 1997 spill expected to survive for centuries, while criticizing the toy company's shift toward licensed properties.

Lego used to be the scrappy underdog of toys, but it now risks becoming cross-promotional junk, according to a personal essay reflecting on the brand's evolution.

The piece combines childhood memory with research on the durability of Lego bricks. It argues that while the physical product remains nearly indestructible, the company's creative culture has changed dramatically. All through the author's childhood, a favourite soft toy named Jimmy Monkey bore what chef Gordon Ramsay might have called a nice char. The crusty grill marks on Jimmy Monkey's left leg seemed as natural and innocent as the red smile sewn onto his cheeky mug.

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Lego oven design harmed soft toy

Only as an adult did the author discover the barbecue source of that injury. When the author and a sibling were youngsters, the sibling devised and constructed an ersatz oven out of Lego blocks. It was a coloured cube roughly the same dimensions as a stuffed simian cherished by someone who shared the perpetrator's bedroom. The design allowed for a hole just large enough to admit the nozzle of a hairdryer as a warming element.

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Modern Lego just does not have the same charm as the simple coloured bricks of yore. Ingenious? Definitely. Dangerous?

The author is not so sure. Jimmy Monkey was permanently scarred, but the author would wager those Lego blocks weathered the furnace's heat admirably. Lego bricks are the cockroaches of toys. They are built to last.

Lego durability withstands extreme pressure

After nearly 5 million Lego blocks escaped a sinking shipping container in 1997, a study found that their submarine shelf life will span anywhere from 100 to 1300 years. Start stacking two-by-two Lego bricks and the bottom one will not crack until the tower is 3 and a half kilometres high. That is admirable staying power. In an era when even kids' toys come with baked-in obsolescence, it is value for money, too.

All of this is to say the author knows that talking trash about Lego probably qualifies a person for Parenting Jail. It gives no pleasure to publicly declare that the Danish dreadnought long ago jumped the shark. Intellectual property turns free play into rote consumption, bringing the culture of the grind to open-ended messing about. Lego used to be the scrappy little underdog of playthings.

It did not come in a fancy case; most people kept their collection in a homemade bag or leftover box. When you tipped your blocks onto the floor, fun was far from guaranteed. You had to experiment, imagine, collaborate. Today Lego is the Disney of toys, an international giant hoovering up all that stands in its way.

Lego relies on licensed intellectual property

There is Pokemon Lego, Stranger Things Lego, Gabby's Dollhouse Lego, Dune Lego. There is Lego Super Mario and Lego Minecraft for kids who would rather be on their screens. And do not get the author started on the gender politics of Lego Friends. Intellectual property used to be a fairly niche legal term, but now IP is to the childish imagination what content creation is to art.

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It turns free play into rote consumption, bringing the culture of the grind to open-ended messing about. There is a right way to build your Nike Air Max 95 x Lego shoe, but not a lot of ways to actually play with it. There is Lego apparel, video games, theme parks and play centres.

It is fitting that the main character in the Lego movies is voiced by Chris Pratt, the living incarnation of IP itself, whose career spans Marvel films. Lego Masters is a fine enough show. Brickman seems like a lovely guy, and Hamish Blake OAM can probably use the pocket money. And of course, you can still buy plain buckets of unbranded bricks, just as kids are free to build whatever they choose with whatever pieces they have to hand.

Licensed kits replace original play style

Those no-frills sets do not have the same glamour as a Harry Potter or Star Wars kit, though. As these branded properties take up more and more shelf space, it feels like childhood itself is being licensed out. You can buy a Lego container ship just like the one that spilled all of those blocks into the ocean. They are still washing up on the beaches of Cornwall.

The bricks in our homes will endure, too, whether it is 100 or 1300 years. We assume certain stories will prove equally durable because we grew up with them, but I do not know if we should let entertainment mega-corporations decide which stories are worth preserving. The author has just fetched Jimmy Monkey from a four-year-old's room.

He sits on the desk as these closing words are written, which may well be the author's last if the angry Lego mob takes up its tiny plastic torches and pitchforks. But Jimmy's tatty string smile has survived worse, as did the hundreds of bricks kept in a drawstring bag when the author was little. Those bricks were given to the author's kids. They will decide what to make of them. The Verdict appears in Spectrum every Saturday.