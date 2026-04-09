The Enduring Legacy of Brexit: How Tribalism Reshaped British Society

New research reveals that the Brexit referendum transformed British politics, leading to enduring tribal divisions that continue to shape the country's social and political landscape.

The United Kingdom, a nation that once identified with traditional political parties, experienced a dramatic shift in its social and political landscape following the 2016 Brexit referendum. This transformation saw the emergence of two dominant tribes: Remainers and Leavers. These identities, initially tied to a single vote, solidified into enduring personas, influencing not only political affiliations but also personal relationships and perceptions of reality.

The impact of this tribal division continues to resonate in contemporary British society, shaping elections, media narratives, and social interactions.\The Brexit referendum became a catalyst for radicalization, eclipsing other forms of identity politics. The intensity of the debate and the narrowness of the result fueled a sustained period of public argument, characterized by street demonstrations, symbolic displays, and heightened emotional attachments. This tribalism did not diminish over time; instead, it intensified, solidifying opposing views on various aspects of life, including economic performance and social values. The chasm between Remainers and Leavers widened, leading to significant social friction and a growing reluctance to engage in dialogue across the divide. The research indicates that the political divisions have gone far beyond mere disagreement, bordering on discrimination, where individuals from opposing sides hesitate to share personal spaces or consider familial connections.\The study by Sara Hobolt and James Tilley sheds light on how the Brexit referendum changed Britain. They conducted extensive surveys over many years to analyze the evolution of voter behavior. Prior to the referendum, the British public's interest in the EU was lukewarm, with Euroscepticism present but not a dominant force. The elite's obsession with the EU became a major public concern, consuming media coverage and galvanizing the population into two opposing camps. This division was further compounded by the narrowness of the referendum result, which ensured that the argument continued. The study found that individuals developed identity-based habits, reinforcing their chosen side. The emotional attachment to Brexit identities increased post-referendum, as did the perception of the 'other side'. The study demonstrates that these identities impact how citizens view each other, often leading to a complete lack of understanding and even discriminatory attitudes. For example, by 2025, only approximately 40% of Leavers could bear to even discuss politics with Remainers, and vice versa. This illustrates the deep and lasting impact of Brexit on British society and the extent to which it has fostered tribalism





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