The Enigmatic Journey of Alessandro Casolari: From Ultra Leader to Cocaine Smuggler and Self-Declared Political Prisoner

An in-depth encounter with Alessandro Casolari, a former Italian ultra leader turned accused cocaine smuggler and self-proclaimed political prisoner, reveals a life entwined with violence, revolutionary ideology, and controversial narratives of human rights abuse.

I first heard the name Alessandro Casolari intermittently over the years. From 2016 onward, while researching a book on Italy's ultras-a group that blends elements of English football hooligans and the Hells Angels-the nickname 'Caso' frequently surfaced.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he had led the ultras in Ferrara, a city known for its football club, SPAL. Ferrara, a red-brick city in northern Italy between Bologna and Venice, has always felt peripheral, situated in a marshy area prone to fog and floods. I visited often, attracted by its festivals and renowned writers and film directors.

A few years ago, while writing another book about the Po River, I spent time there again but never encountered Caso. Then, in December 2024, he called unexpectedly, having obtained my number from a mutual acquaintance. He spoke rapidly, weaving narratives about Caracas, Medellín, cocaine, and Kosovo. Each tale was interlaced with numerous subplots that required lengthy explanations.

Every other sentence concluded with 'I picked up' that there had been a murder in 1998, which led him to a funeral beside a recent lottery winner. That money enabled both to travel to Colombia, where Casolari met his wife and connected with FARC guerrillas, began working in hostage negotiations, and eventually imported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to northern Italy. The story seemed outlandish, but his knowledge of the cocaine trade-from jungle to street-was extensive.

Interjecting a question felt like tossing a paper plane into a gale. After about an hour, his pace slowed slightly. He revealed he had just been 'held captive'-his term for prison-for 177 days, including 82 in solitary confinement. That was his reason for calling: he wanted me to write an article exposing human rights abuses in Italian prisons.

He claimed to have suffered 'a broken nose and a compound fracture of the right cheekbone' due to beatings by guards.

'When I was arrested, I weighed 74kg; by the end I was a larva, weighing just 61kg. ' He admitted, 'I only gave someone four slaps. That was it.

' He promised to send links to newspaper coverage but insisted most were inaccurate because 'the police, the judiciary and the Italian institutions are a mafia-infested wormery. ' As a 'Marxist-Leninist communist revolutionary,' he declared himself a political prisoner. He asserted he only spoke the truth: 'My calling card is unequivocal: I'm a loyal person, an extremely sincere person. I never exaggerate or downplay my experiences.

' His language-'larva,' 'wormery,' 'unequivocal calling card'-was captivating, even though I noticed he had omitted the detail about the 'four slaps. ' (Later I learned the formal charges-due to cable ties, guns, and a Taser-included aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and transfer of explosive devices. ) This was a world I thought I knew. I teach and mentor ex-offenders and often write about criminals.

I understand the typical journalist-criminal dynamic ends in betrayal-sometimes they feel I've stolen their story, or I discover too late that the story exists only in their imagination. Thus, I expected my relationship with Casolari to be built on shaky ground. Yet I was fascinated because he seemed to elevate the ultra philosophy-that confrontation and perpetual conflict are essential-to an extreme while masking it with charm and eloquence.

'He's verbally very sophisticated,' warned Maresciallo Maggiore Giuseppe Fenuta, the officer who arrested him after the 'four slaps' incident. Casolari and I shared some commonalities. Our politics were not so different (he a communist, I a communalist). Both of us had married outside our nationality and had teenage or adult children.

Like me, he was a freelance hustler. I wondered how my life might have differed if fate's kaleidoscope had shifted slightly. So in January 2025 I traveled to Ferrara to meet him. Casolari was under house arrest awaiting trial.

After his wife expelled him from the family home due to a new lover, he rented a small flat just south of the city walls. He was ostentatiously courteous. His tough appearance-skinhead, stubble, boxer's nose-was softened by a goofy smile. When we began, he paced like a caged animal, speaking at breakneck speed, just as on the phone.

I couldn't pin down specifics from his earlier stories because he constantly launched into new ones. He spoke about his army and prison time, about Marx, Bobby Sands, Jesus, Che Guevara, and Hugo Chávez





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Alessandro Casolari Italian Ultras Cocaine Smuggling Hostage Negotiation FARC Guerrillas Political Prisoner Marxist-Leninist Ferrara SPAL Human Rights Abuses Italian Prisons

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