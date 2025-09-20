The Erosion of Free Speech in Trump's America

This news piece examines the increasing threats to free speech and the media in the United States, particularly under the influence of Donald Trump. It highlights instances of censorship, intimidation of journalists, and the potential for government overreach in controlling the media landscape. The article draws parallels to historical examples of authoritarianism and emphasizes the critical importance of free speech for a functioning democracy.

Bill asked Mike how he went bankrupt. It makes you wonder what Hemingway, the great American writer and anti-fascist, would make of Donald Trump ’s America. This week it seemed to shift from the gradual march to authoritarianism to the suddenly phase of that journey. US President Donald Trump has raised the prospect of revoking the broadcast licences of networks airing evening shows that criticize him.

Hemingway fled America for Paris, where he became a leading light of the so-called “Lost Generation”, because he felt artistic freedom was being stifled in his homeland. In contemporary America, nothing is too obscene to be published or broadcast, even before considering the unregulated internet. Censorship now targets media outlets criticizing MAGA in general, or Trump in particular. Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel had his show taken off-air after critical commentary about the killing of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. In his opening monologue, Kimmel stated that “many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” – a statement which is firmly under the rubric of fair opinion and which is self-evidently true. Trump proved Kimmel’s point when, on Thursday, he raised the prospect of revoking the broadcast licences of networks airing evening shows that “hit Trump”. Kimmel also said that the “MAGA-gang” were “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it”. Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr, handpicked by Trump as the new head of the US industry regulator, seized on the error. He appeared on a right-wing podcast and said Kimmel’s show was “a concerted effort to lie to the American people”. Media companies could either “change conduct” or “there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead”. Carr and his MAGA cronies seem unaware of the irony of censoring someone for speaking freely about a man they are eulogizing for his dedication to free speech. In the same monologue, Kimmel mentioned Trump’s “yelling at a reporter from Australia who dared to ask about the billions of dollars he’s been raking in since the election”. Trump also implied that Lyons was hurting his country’s interests with the US, before a planned meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week. Trump has made a career out of normalizing the outrageous, but it is worth noting how extraordinary it is that the leader of the free world would openly intimidate a journalist from the public broadcaster of a close ally. That's just one week's worth of free-speech violations in the land of the free. Since Trump came to office, he has ramped up his personal denigration of journalists, he has stacked the White House press pool with sycophantic pro-MAGA influencers, and he has brought defamation proceedings againstLate-night talk-show host Stephen Colbert – a long-time Trump mocker and critic – has had his show cancelled. CBS, which broadcasts Colbert’s show, settled a lawsuit brought by Trump over journalism that was perfectly defensible. Its parent company, Paramount, needed federal regulatory approval for a multibillion-dollar deal. Free speech is a key element of a democracy. The first task of an authoritarian leader is suppression of free speech. The American creed of freedom is the reason why it is the most innovative and creatively brilliant culture in the world. From Hemingway to hip-hop, America’s cultural output over the past century has been extraordinary. But that is now threatened by the creep of an authoritarianism being pre-emptively acceded to by media companies, business leaders, and the pathetically compromised Republican Party. “Each authoritarian milestone – the first political prisoner, the first closure of an opposition media outlet – is anticipated with fear. Then the milestone goes by, and after a brief period of outrage, life continues as before.” What enters, along with authoritarianism, is fear – the sure knowledge that the cost of any opposition will be high. Which only makes the need for opposition more urgent





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Free Speech Donald Trump Censorship Media Authoritarianism

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Free speech or not': Donald Trump redoubles attack after Jimmy Kimmel axing queryT﻿he US president claimed Kimmel&x27;s show was axed due to bad ratings, after Kimmel&x27;s Charlie Kirk comment.

Read more »

‘Arm of the Democrat Party’: Trump threatens to revoke media licensesPresident Donald Trump has declared he is considering revoking media licenses after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was axed.

Read more »

Foreign policy, free speech and Epstein: Takeaways from Trump and Starmer's press conferenceThe US and UK leaders hailed the renewal of the countries' 'special relationship' as Trump's state visit drew to a close.

Read more »

How to watch the AFL preliminary finals live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Lifesavers warn cyclone erosion has changed the danger spots at Gold Coast beachesAs the red and yellow flags return to beaches, lifesavers are highlighting new danger spots resulting from coastal erosion caused by Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Read more »

More than 800 Indonesian students get food poisoning from free school mealsOver 800 students fall sick in two cases of mass food poisoning in one week after consuming free school meals sponsored by the Indonesian government.

Read more »