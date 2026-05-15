The Eternal Glamour and Grit of Eurovision: Stories from the Contest Icons

As the legendary Eurovision Song Contest reaches its 70th anniversary, iconic performers like Lordi and the Epic Sax Guy share their wildest experiences, from latex costumes to viral internet fame.

The Eurovision Song Contest stands as one of the most surreal and enduring spectacles in global television history. For seven decades, it has blended high fashion, kitschy pop, and genuine musical talent into a whirlwind of glittery catsuits and experimental performances.

To mark this milestone, several of the contests most unforgettable figures have opened up about the reality behind the curtain. The event is not just about the music; it is about the sheer audacity of performance and the unpredictable ways it can alter a musician's life forever. Take, for instance, the Finnish heavy metal band Lordi, who shattered the traditional pop mold of the competition.

Their journey began as a simple attempt to gain some television exposure for a new album, but it quickly spiraled into a landslide victory. The band members, dressed as nightmarish monsters, became an overnight sensation, though the experience was far from comfortable. The lead singer describes his costume as a full body-sized condom made of non-breathable latex, which essentially turned his performance into a personal sauna.

On the night of their victory, he was battling a fever, making it one of the most difficult vocal performances of his career. Despite the glory of winning, the aftermath in Finland was complicated. While they were initially hailed as national heroes, they soon faced a severe backlash from the rock and metal community, who accused them of selling out. This led to a period of isolation where the band was largely shunned in their own country for several years.

It took a long time to heal from that trauma, but they now look back with pride at their place in Eurovision history. In stark contrast to the monster-metal of Finland is the infectious energy of Moldova's most famous musical export, known globally as the Epic Sax Guy. For him, Eurovision was a lifelong dream rooted in childhood memories of watching the show with his mother.

His first appearance in Oslo in 2010 did not result in a high ranking, as the group finished 22nd, but it sparked an unexpected phenomenon. Without even knowing what a meme was, he discovered he had become an internet sensation in the United States and beyond. The power of this viral fame was evident in the strange encounters he had with fans who credited his music with enhancing their personal lives.

His return to the stage in 2017 was a triumphant affair, preceded by a motivational phone call from the President of Moldova. Finishing in third place, he was later awarded the highest honor for a musician in his home country. The sheer volume of the crowd during that performance created a visceral experience that still gives him goosebumps today. The contest is also a place of sudden heartbreak and abrupt shifts.

Some artists have experienced the devastation of having their dreams postponed or cancelled, such as when the announcement of a cancelled contest reached performers just as they were promoting their entries on the radio. Whether it is the struggle of performing in a suffocating costume or the euphoria of a presidential medal, Eurovision remains a unique crucible of emotion.

It is a place where the absurd becomes legendary and where a single performance can launch a person from obscurity to global meme status. As the event continues to evolve, the stories of these icons serve as a reminder that beneath the sparkles and the satire lies a deep passion for music and a desire to be seen by the world





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