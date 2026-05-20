The Evolution of Complexity in Life: Innovations Unveiled from Ancient Australian Mudstone

Scientists have uncovered fossils of microscopic 1.7-billion-year-old creatures in Australian mudstone, the oldest complex life forms known in the universe. These ancient organisms played a crucial role in the evolution of all multicellular life, including humans, through the innovation of complex cells.

A Sydney scientist has unearthed critical evidence about the oldest-known complex life forms in the universe, parsed from slabs of Australia n mudstone which preserved the bodies of organisms that dwelled in a primordial sea.

The microscopic 1.7-billion-year-old creatures are among our oldest ancestors; pioneers which gave rise to all multicellular life from toadstools to velociraptors, humans, bugs, trees and toucans. Geobiologist Dr Max Lechte has tried to pinpoint where and why cells became complex, leading to life as we know it. It’s an ancient mystery that could help alien-hunting astrobiologists decide which planets to train their telescopes on.

"Why didn’t life just stay simple? " Lechte said. "Why did we eventually evolve into more complex forms and eventually into animals and intelligent life, including us? " Lechte, from the University of Sydney, investigated ancient rocks from the McArthur and Birrindudu basins of the Northern Territory to answer those questions in a new ‘Why didn’t life just stay simple?

Why did we eventually evolve into more complex forms and eventually into animals and intelligent life, including us?





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