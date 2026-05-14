The Evolution of Intimacy Coordination in French Cinema

An exploration of how intimacy coordinators are transforming the way sex scenes are filmed in France, moving from a culture of improvisation to a focus on consent and choreographed precision.

In the heart of Paris, on a houseboat acting as the primary setting for the film Amarres, director Anubha Momin found herself grappling with one of the most challenging aspects of cinema: the direction of intimacy.

The set was a meticulously crafted environment, with red velvet walls and a bed tucked into the curve of the bow, designed to evoke a sense of deep privacy and passion. However, the reality of production is far from private. With a small crew crowded into a narrow hallway, the pressure to capture scenes that felt spontaneous, desirable, and authentic was immense. Momin, directing in France for the first time, felt a palpable gap in her own professional vocabulary.

She knew when a scene lacked the necessary chemistry or looked unnatural, but she struggled to articulate the precise physical adjustments needed without causing embarrassment to the actors. This is where the expertise of Nathalie Allison, an intimacy coordinator, became indispensable. The role of an intimacy coordinator is a relatively new phenomenon in the global film industry, emerging in the late 2010s as a direct response to a growing demand for consent and improved working conditions on set.

These professionals function as a hybrid of a choreographer, a mediator, and an advocate. Their primary objective is to structure scenes in advance, establishing clear boundaries and technical movements so that performers can execute their roles safely and confidently. In the case of Amarres, Allison was able to translate Momin's vague emotional requirements into concrete instructions.

By guiding the actors on specific movements and anchor points, she removed the guesswork and the awkwardness, resulting in a scene that looked both real and visually compelling. This process proves that far from stifling artistic expression, professional coordination can actually empower directors to achieve a more polished and daring result. Despite these benefits, the adoption of intimacy coordinators has been slow and often contested within France.

For decades, French cinema has prided itself on a tradition of artistic freedom, improvisation, and a certain raw authenticity that many believed was incompatible with choreographed sex scenes. For a long time, the concept of intimacy coordination was dismissed as a sterile Anglo-Saxon import, an Americanization of the creative process. This resistance was further compounded by the way France initially processed the MeToo movement, often framing it as a foreign issue rather than a systemic domestic one.

However, the tide is beginning to turn. The formal introduction of graduates from France's first intimacy coordinator course, supported by organizations like AFDAS and CST, marks a significant milestone in the professionalization of the industry. The transition is not without its frictions. Coming from a Canadian background, Momin was accustomed to a system where intimacy coordinators were formal requirements, even for minor scenes involving shirtless actors.

In France, however, the authority of these coordinators is often less formalized. They frequently find themselves in a position of negotiation rather than enforcement. Some directors still view them as obstacles or unnecessary intermediaries between the filmmaker and the performer. Allison herself has noted that her role sometimes requires her to make the difficult decision to leave a set if she feels the safety and boundaries of the actors are being ignored.

This highlights the precarious nature of the role in a culture that is still reconciling its love for artistic spontaneity with the modern necessity of consent. The work of these consultants begins long before the cameras start rolling. It involves deep dives into scripts, video calls to discuss boundaries, and a meticulous planning process that ensures every participant is on the same page.

By treating intimacy with the same technical rigor as a stunt sequence or a dance number, the industry is moving toward a future where passion on screen does not come at the cost of the actor's well-being. The recognition of this work at events like Cannes suggests that the French film industry is finally acknowledging that confidence and safety are the true foundations of great cinematic intimacy





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