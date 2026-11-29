Journalist Michael Bachelard's submission to the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters accuses the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and leader Bruce Hales of interfering in the 2025 federal election and covering it up. The church denies the claims, calling Bachelard's journalism incompetent and biased.

Journalist Michael Bachelard has accused the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and its supreme leader Bruce Hales of interfering in the 2025 federal election and then covering it up.

The accusation is detailed in Bachelard's submission to the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters, which is inquiring into whether the church interfered in the 2025 election. Speaking at the committee, Bruce Hales and his son Gareth described Bachelard as poisonous, full of lies, biased and prejudiced. They said he is bitter and toxic, that his journalism is incompetent, and that he has waged a decades-long misinformation campaign against the Exclusive Brethren. Bachelard says none of it is true.

Also read Liberal Party Blocks Journalist Linked to Exclusive Brethren Reporting from Election Event

Bachelard says the Haleses used the accusations tactically whenever they were asked a hard question. He says they were trying to undermine the credibility of the evidence he had amassed. Bruce Hales appeared before the inquiry via videolink. Organisations, including churches, can campaign freely at elections in Australia.

Election Spending Disclosure Rules

But any campaigner that spends more than $250,000 must declare themselves a significant third party. Bachelard says the Brethren did not do this. He also says charities that spruik one side politically can lose their tax-free status. For the group now known as the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, and its ecosystem of charities worth hundreds of millions, Bachelard says this would be an existential disaster.

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The only thing the Man of God and his son got right in their evidence, he says, is that he has been writing about them for 20 years. Bachelard's interest in the Brethren began in 2006 after information emerged about its campaign on behalf of John Howard at the 2004 election. As he investigated, he uncovered further attempts by the church to influence and lobby politicians.

He discovered the wealth and privileges its leaders have amassed, partly because of the Brethren's wide access to tax-free status as a religion. Most shockingly, Bachelard says he heard from victims of this church, including current and former members. They told him about financial and religious abuse, the covering up of sexual abuse, and the high level of coercive control the church exercises over every aspect of their lives.

Bachelard says he has continued writing about them because conservative politicians from parties that are supposed to protect individual freedom continue to accept significant donations and campaign assistance. He says the group makes individual freedom impossible for its followers. Bachelard says the Brethren made a private donation in a campaign. They launched their campaign because Labor leader Mark Latham was proposing to rein in government funding for private schools.

Past Campaign Against School Funding

The Brethren feared this threatened their own publicly funded school and indoctrination system. The Australian Electoral Commission and Australian Federal Police investigated, but Bachelard says those probes went nowhere. The Brethren made the familiar argument that the activism was the work of volunteer individuals.

Last year, according to his own evidence to the committee, Hales Snr told his flock: I appealed to the congregation to be more fervent and prepared for good government and benefit of all Australians and I said Australia needed to be happy again, smiling again. Then, for the first time in 21 years, the Brethren campaign machine burst out of the blocks.

The only serious policy concern of the Brethren in 2025 was the major investigation by the Australian Tax Office into the church's business-charity-religion Ecosystem. This included major, without notice raids in 2024 on its central charity, Universal Business Team. Perhaps the church's leaders hoped a Dutton government would be more sympathetic when that investigation was finalised. Bachelard says it is credible that this issue motivated their election activism.

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He says a key church doctrine is that its members are encouraged to extract the highest possible level of private profits, as well as funding from governments, at the expense of the rest of us. They even have a theological name for this: spoiling the Egyptians. Bachelard and colleagues have obtained contemporaneous notes leaked from within the church.

Church Leadership and Election Campaign

He says the notes show that both the above the line and the far-right stunt campaigns were centrally organised and directed by church elders along lines of church authority. In Bruce Hales' evidence to the committee, he said: What I get, I get from the Lord. He added: I have the final word as to whether or not they are in fact a member of the Plymouth Brethren.

Bachelard says this evidence alone, that he has the divine power to shun and to separate people from their families, business and community, should convince the committee. He says the words he utters in the assembly carry the full weight and terror of God's law. As benign as his make Australia smile words appear to the rest of us, Bachelard says his followers understood them and obeyed them.

They felt bound by loyalty, religious devotion, and fear, to fulfil the Man of God's ministry. Bachelard says he believes Bruce Hales and his church attempted to interfere in the 2025 election in the interests of himself and his elders, then covered up that fact. The Electoral Act makes it clear that, if any organisation or individual spends more than $250,000 campaigning, that effort must be publicly disclosed.

Cover-up and Electoral Law

Evidence before the committee from around the country shows the church spent well above the threshold, according to Bachelard. For the sake of transparency, he says the church has a legal and democratic responsibility to declare this and deal with the consequences. Instead, Bachelard says the Brethren set about a deliberate and elaborate cover-up.

The church's most senior leaders publicly disavowed any involvement, they made false denials to journalists, including him, their written evidence to the committee was fabricated, and their verbal evidence was a series of lies. Bachelard says these lies are blatant and, in the legal sense, embarrassing in light of the evidence and decades of reporting about this cult. In his submission, he says the committee cannot ignore this or fail to act.

He says this was domestic electoral interference covered up by falsehoods and the church and those individuals and entities that acted on its behalf must bear the consequences, up to and including the loss of their charitable status.