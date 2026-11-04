Binance reports $9 billion North Korea hack involving fake job interviews

Binance has detailed a sophisticated $9 billion hack by North Korea that used fake job interviews, malware and an internal AI tool. The exchange has almost replenished stolen funds and is working with US law enforcement.

Binance has released its most detailed report yet on a $6.3 billion, or $9 billion, heist, revealing that the hackers behind the theft used social engineering techniques including fake job interview s as well as malicious software.

The exchange attributed the hack to North Korea and described the breach as a sophisticated, multi-stage campaign. The report, first reported on October 29, provides new insight into the largest hack in the history of cyber thefts. The operation began with an inadvertent download of malware in June, led to a recruitment scam in September and then a raid last week of hot wallets where billions of dollars worth of crypto-assets were taken.

Also read North Korea denies role in Binance heist as customers withdraw billions

Recruitment Scam Leads to Malware Breach

In the summer, a company engineer accidentally downloaded malware that exposed the employee's role and that of others in the team that looked after Binance's cryptowallet infrastructure. A fake project director then contacted a different engineer on a legitimate job-hunting platform, leading to a first-round video interview with a sham HR representative and a second-round interview, on a chat app, with the chief executive of a fictitious company.

It was during the second interview that the engineer was tricked into downloading malware on to his computer. On 20 October, the attacker used the compromised computer plus an internal AI tool to gain control of the engineer's system and that of a second wallet developer on the same team.

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Then on 29 October, the attacker used the second developer's computer, using stolen credentials from the first engineer, and triggered a malicious script to launch the attack. One of those two engineers had in June accidentally downloaded malicious software in order to install what Binance called a popular AI coding tool.

In doing so, they had exposed the nature of their role, as well as that of some colleagues who worked on Binance's wallets, to the hacker, according to the report. The hackers used an internal AI tool to gain access, Binance's report said, without specifying what the tool was or how it was used to gain control of the employees' laptops.

Binance CEO Describes Months Long Campaign

Attackers tapped the laptop belonging to the employee lured into the fake job interview to infiltrate the computers of two more software engineers who worked on Binance's digital wallets. Richard Teng, co-chief executive officer of Binance, emphasized the scale of the operation. He said, This was not a single mistake or a single breach. It was a campaign built over many months.

Teng added that the attackers combined fake recruitment interviews, malicious software disguised as legitimate developer tools, compromised devices, and AI techniques. The report detailed how the attackers used these methods to infiltrate the exchange's systems. Binance said in the update, This should not have happened, and we apologise for the concern, disruption and uncertainty it caused our users, partners and the wider industry.

The new disclosure comes as the exchange and the crypto industry attempt to recover from the largest hack in the history of cyber thefts. The breach deepened a mounting security crisis for a sector already grappling with a wave of cyberattacks. Artificial intelligence is adding to the threat, giving criminals new tools to find weaknesses and deceive employees. This raises the stakes for platforms safeguarding billions of dollars in digital assets.

North Korea History of Cyber Thefts

Still, the techniques that hackers used to infiltrate Binance are tried-and-true strategies common to North Korea, according to law enforcement agencies and security researchers. The cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks coined the name Contagious Interview for the job-interview tactics. This is a known part of North Korea's cyber-arsenal, but normally from the other side of the process, where bogus IT professionals apply for jobs as a means of funnelling money back to Pyongyang.

In 2022, North Korean hackers used a fake job offer to trick an engineer for the crypto-powered game Axie Infinity and pull off a $590 million heist. Three years later, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea broke into the crypto exchange Bybit and stole $1.5 billion, which was previously the largest digital assets heist in history, according to crypto analytics firms.

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Binance initially said that the attackers may have compromised a software engineer's laptop, which allowed thieves to withdraw crypto from the exchange. In a subsequent post, the exchange said that the attack was complex and the company had uncovered additional points of breach, without providing more details. Shortly after the exploit, traders, cybersecurity professionals, and token issuers all rushed to respond to the fallout.

Stablecoin giants Tether and Circle Internet Group, as well as other entities, quickly froze or stopped hackers from moving almost $3 billion in funds. Analytics firms raced to track the flow of crypto, eventually attributing the exploit to North Korea, a charge the country has denied. Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said on Tuesday that the allegations proved Washington remained hostile towards Pyongyang, according to North Korea's state news agency, KCNA.

The FBI is trying to brand the DPRK as a cybercriminal state, claiming that it obtained information that a hacking organisation supported by the DPRK was involved in the incident, KCNA quoted her as saying. But the US assertion is absurd rhetoric and nothing new, said Kim, a ruling party official.

It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads international public opinion as if all the cybercrimes in different parts of the world are our deeds. Some traders capitalised on the market turbulence. Binance has said that it will bear the financial cost. Still, the exchange paused withdrawals for almost two days after the incident.

Binance Restores Withdrawals and Security

Early on Sunday, Binance began to progressively let users take out funds. The company initially saw billions in outflows, but the situation appears to have stabilised. By Tuesday, it reported that hourly deposits had started exceeding hourly withdrawals. Binance has also said that it has almost replenished the cryptocurrency that the hackers had stolen, using a combination of money from its corporate treasury as well as two insurance funds.

The crypto exchange is also working with US law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Secret Service, and the Justice Department. The FBI, which stepped in soon after the hack in Binance's aid, has also attributed the breach to North Korean hackers. In 2026, Binance identified and prevented 57 attempted attacks from hackers connected to North Korea, the exchange said in its report detailing the cyber theft.

The company has also said that it has implemented various mitigation measures after the hack, including rebuilding the affected crypto infrastructure, redeveloping the internal AI tool, as well as enhancing security scans and an AI-powered detector. Despite the history-making hack, the market fallout has remained muted. Initially, Bitcoin fell more than 4 per cent after the exploit to nearly $76,000, but the world's largest cryptocurrency has since pared back some of its losses, trading at around $77,600.