Family cars have grown larger while Australian families have shrunk, and experts say parents must ask about third-row airbags, UV protection, P-plate legality and child seat tether points before buying.

Australian families are being urged to ask tougher questions before buying a new car, as larger SUVs dominate showrooms and parents struggle to navigate an endless list of options.

New data shows 15 of the 20 best-selling vehicles so far this year are SUVs aimed at family buyers, with the remainder dual-cab utes. Most measure close to five metres long, two metres wide and 1.6 metres tall. The shift is stark. Twenty years ago, new-car sales were dominated by wagons, sedans and hatchbacks such as the Holden Commodore, Toyota Camry and Mazda 3.

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SUVs Dominate Australian Car Sales

SUVs were still a new proposition in Australia in 2006. Until 2003, they were classified as a sub-category of light commercial vehicle sales, until regulators decided these suburban four-wheel-drives warranted their own category. Back in 2006, only two SUV models cracked the top 20: the Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester. Today, cars have never been bigger at a time when Australian families have never been smaller, with the nation's fertility rate falling to record lows.

One mother from the Central Coast of NSW knows the pressure well. She and her partner had two children before a dating scan for their third revealed twins.

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"We had two kids, and then we went in for my dating scan for kid number three and found out it was actually kid number three and four," she says. "All of a sudden, we had four under four, so we needed something that would fit all the car seats. " She now calls her people mover her happy space and says some of the best features are things she did not even have on her wish list.

Bigger Vehicles Do Not Guarantee Safety

"Every car should have sliding doors," she says. "You can park anywhere and still get out. " But experts warn that assuming a bigger vehicle means more room for child restraints is one of the most common and costly mistakes families make. "One of the biggest mistakes families make is assuming that a bigger vehicle automatically means more space for child restraints," says Rebecca Maher, president of the Australian Child-Restraint Expert Fitters Association.

"In reality, some smaller vehicles offer surprisingly generous rear-seat space, while some larger SUVs can be quite restrictive. " Car brands push so-called essentials such as multi-zone audio, giant cupholders and built-in sun shades, but the real must-haves are features that keep a family protected and accommodated. The first question parents should ask is whether curtain airbags extend all the way to the third row.

Curtain airbags deploy from the top of doors and windows to protect occupants' heads in a side impact or rollover. Side impacts account for about 22 per cent of crashes in which people are killed or seriously injured, according to the Australasian New Car Assessment Program, Australia's peak car safety body. Curtain airbags are not mandated on new cars, but they are compulsory for a five-star safety rating from ANCAP.

They are common in the first and second rows but do not always reach the third row, where parents often seat young children. Some models such as the Ford Everest have curtain airbag coverage all the way to the third row, but it is not a given, particularly on older cars or smaller SUVs, so buyers should double-check. The second question concerns UV protection.

Windscreens are typically made from laminated glass that blocks 98 per cent of UVA rays, but side windows usually offer less protection. A Drive investigation found the windows on the popular Mazda CX-3 small SUV offer UV protection of 65 per cent, well above several key rivals. Buyers should ask dealers for sun protection information, and if the answer is not much, invest in UV-blocking tint, clear window film or sun shades.

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Check P Plate Driver Legal Requirements

The third question is whether the chosen variant is legal for P-plate drivers. Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Queensland prohibit P-platers from driving cars with power-to-weight ratios greater than 130 kilowatts per tonne. Those rules have implications for some of the country's most popular cars, particularly electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y, Australia's best-selling electric car, is technically banned for P-platers with a power-to-weight ratio of 132.7 kW/t.

Models such as the BYD Seal electric sedan are only P-plate legal in certain specification grades and not others, which can be a minefield for buyers. Families planning to pass a car on to children or grandchildren should confirm they are allowed to drive it. The fourth question is whether all child seat tether points can actually be tested. Just because a car seat can accommodate a child restraint on paper does not mean it should in real life.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about seven-seat vehicles is that all seven seating positions can necessarily accommodate child restraints," Maher says. "In Australia, child restraints that require a top tether must be connected to an approved anchorage point. Some seven- and eight-seat vehicles don't provide suitable top-tether anchorages in every seating position, particularly in the third row.

" A Drive exclusive found several major child seat manufacturers had updated their guidance on installing seats in the middle row of the Tesla Model Y L because the seat design was incompatible with top-tether straps, despite featuring a top-tether anchorage point. For Tanya Tang, a Melbourne-based mother of nine-year-old twins, buying a seven-seat family car required more logistics than she expected.

"For you to be able to properly use the third row in a seven-seater, you have to have your kids in the second row, one at the window and one in the middle, so you can access the third row," she says. "That might not work for everyone. " Even once the seating configuration is solved, getting into the third row is often no easy physical feat.

And once back there, the third row in some cars is not a particularly pleasant place to be on longer drives. "It's pretty squishy," Tang says.