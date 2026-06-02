The Far Right and the Refugee Crisis: Lessons from My Family's Past

The parallels between the experiences of 1930s refugees and those arriving on our shores today are striking. While researching my family history, I have frequently been struck by the parallels between the experiences of the 1930s refugees from Germany and Austria and those arriving on our shores today.

As the far right fulminates about who 'belongs' in Britain, let's remember Fritz Lustig, who arrived here in 1939, just months before war broke out.

Initially jailed as an 'enemy alien', he played a vital role in a top-secret military intelligence unit. Fritz Lustig, my father, was a 13-year-old schoolboy growing up in Berlin. He was a budding musician with dreams of becoming a professional cellist but, by the time he left school four years later, it was clear that under the Nazis, even though his family had largely cast aside their Jewish heritage, his options were going to be extremely limited.

Neither he, nor any of his anxious relatives, could possibly imagine the scale of the horrors that lay in store - but after the anti-Jewish pogrom of Kristallnacht in 1938, it was impossible to ignore the gathering storm clouds. So, like millions of young men before him and since, he decided that his future lay away from home, and in April 1939, two weeks after his 20th birthday, he became a refugee, arriving by boat in Southampton, his beloved cello clutched firmly at his side.

An unaccompanied male of fighting age, seeking asylum and hoping for a chance of a better life. Sound familiar? Admittedly, he didn't clamber ashore after having risked his life crossing the Channel in an inflatable rubber dinghy. But he was a foreigner, with a foreign accent and no qualifications other than his school leaving certificate.

He was the sort of undesirable alien referred to by a London magistrate, and quoted approvingly in the Daily Mail in 1938: 'The way stateless Jews and Germans are pouring in from every port of this country is becoming an outrage …' Then, as now, the outrage was unwarranted. In the years leading up to the second world war, between 70,000 and 80,000 Jewish refugees were allowed into the UK. But up to 10 times as many were refused entry.

Among them was my maternal grandmother, who was shot by a Nazi execution squad in 1941. While researching my family history, I have frequently been struck by the parallels between the experiences of the 1930s refugees from Germany and Austria and those arriving on our shores today. Whereas in the 30s, Jewish refugees were often demonised as work-shy Bolsheviks or worse, today's refugees from countries such as Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iran are portrayed as potential Islamist terrorists.

There is nothing new about fear of the foreigner. In July 1940, the police came looking for my father, as he knew they would, even though he was in Britain perfectly legally. The Nazis had swept through Europe and were threatening a cross-Channel invasion from northern France. Churchill feared that there might be secret Nazi sympathisers among the UK's refugees and issued his.

My father was arrested and shipped off to the Isle of Man, where he was held as an 'enemy alien' in an internment camp behind barbed wire. The camp was, in reality, a parade of sea-front hotels and guesthouses, remarkably like the hotels used to accommodate asylum-seekers today - and the first thing my father did when he got there was volunteer to join the British army.

It took just six weeks for his application to be approved, and while he was waiting, he and other detained refugee musicians entertained their fellow prisoners with a series of impromptu concerts. So here's a 'what if?

' question. Suppose some of today's unaccompanied, male refugees of fighting age were offered the opportunity to join the UK's armed forces instead of languishing in hotels or on unused military bases. Would some of them be tempted? Even if the UK, fortunately, is not facing the threat of invasion from a fascist army on the European mainland, might this be a way to fill some of the forces' recruitment shortfall?

And if that is a step too far, how about recruiting asylum seekers to become builders' apprentices, just as my father was back in 1939 as a condition of his visa? (Somewhere on the A1307, just outside Cambridge, there still stands a house that he helped to build.

) It is no secret, after all, that the British construction industry is desperately short of labour, and the government is to invest £600m to train up to 60,000 engineers, bricklayers, electricians and carpenters. Why not use some of the money to train asylum seekers? My father's career as a builder was short-lived.

Once war was declared, housebuilding came to a standstill, and he ended up working first as a cleaner in various Cambridge colleges, and then as a gardener at a school in the East Midlands, which is where the police found him





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Refugee Crisis Far Right Refugees Asylum Seekers Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombia’s far-right presidential candidate Espriella wins first round of vote ahead of runoffLawyer and Trump admirer has risen rapidly in the polls and will face Iván Cepeda in election runoff in three weeks

Read more »

This week could be a test for Labor – but only if the Coalition asks the right questionsIf the Coalition wants to take some real paint off the government over its more contentious budget measures, it won’t get much of a better chance than another week of Senate estimates

Read more »

Trump admirer’s surprise first-round win is a blow to Colombia’s traditional conservativesSuccess of far-right presidential candidate, Abelardo de la Espriella, suggests some voters are ‘fed up with politics’

Read more »

Democrats split on Israel parade as Mamdani keeps promise to skip eventNew York mayor refused to attend as other Democrats drew rebukes for marching with Israel’s far-right finance minister

Read more »