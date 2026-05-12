The federal government of the USA plans to increase spending in FY2022 budget by $47.5 billion, driven by pensions and social support programs.

In this year's budget, the federal government of the USA is set to spend $833.2 billion, an increase of $47.5 billion from the previous year's spending. Social security and welfare payments will account for more than a third of the country&apost;s expenses, and social security payments are forecast to reach almost 40 per cent of all spending by 2030. Over a third of projected spending is expected to go to pensions and social support programs, driven by demand for disability support programs and aged care services. The budget also includes spending on a range of other areas, including health, education, defence, and other purposes. Revenues of $833.2 billion are forecasted, with projected revenue coming primarily from individual and other withholding taxes.

The federal government of the USA is set to spend $833.2 billion in this year's budget, an increase of $47.5 billion, with pensions and social support programs contributing to over a third of the nation's expenses.

The most of the spending will go to social security and welfare payments, which will receive 37.1 per cent of the total projected spending. Social security payments are expected to grow to almost 40 per cent of all spending by 2030, driven by demand for disability support programs and aged care services. Health is the next big area of spending for the government at 16.4 per cent, then education at 6.9 per cent and defence at 6.2 per cent.

The government has also forecasted a spend of 19.6 per cent for "other purposes" which include expenses incurred in servicing public debt and natural disaster relief. The remainder of spending or "all other services" includes housing, transport and energy. Almost half of projected revenue will come from individual and other withholding tax, followed by company tax and goods and services tax.

Taxes and fees on petrol products, tobacco, alcohol and visa applications will contribute about 5.8 per cent of revenue. download our app subscribe to our newslette





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Federal Government Spending Pension Social Support Programs Social Security Welfare Individual And Other Withholding Tax Company Tax Goods And Services Tax Social Security Payments Welfare Payments Health Education Defence Natural Disaster Relief Pension Benefits Aged Care Services Disability Support Programs Servicing Public Debt Housing Transport Energy Goods And Services Tax Individual Withholding Tax Other Withholding Tax Other Purposes Company Tax Visa Applications Petrol Products Tobacco Alcohol Petroleum Products Kindling Fermentation Liquor Spending Tax Evasion

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