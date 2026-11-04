Castaway Island Fiji Marks 60 Years as Loyal Australian Guests Return Dozens of Times

Castaway Island in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026, drawing loyal Australian guests who have returned more than 50 times, including Ian Branddock and Graeme Field.

Castaway Island in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and the much-loved resort remains a place many Australians return to year after year.

A quiet breed of traveller knows what fills their cup and, like migrating birds, returns instinctively to the same place. For many Australians travelling to Fiji, that place is Castaway Island. For these people, travel feels like coming home. Today, visitors can reach Castaway in about 90 minutes via South Sea Cruise's catamaran service from Port Denarau.

Also read Exchange student says Australian universities fail to prepare graduates for careers

Decades ago, getting there was a far more adventurous affair. Guests travelled by sailing boat from Lautoka, a journey that took four hours. Ian Branddock, who first visited in 1970, recalled the boat arriving at the island. He said that when the boat came around the point and the beach came into view, 80 per cent of the guests would just dive over the side to get there.

Branddock is one of Castaway's extended family. He has visited more than 50 times since his first trip, with his next visit already booked for later this year. People ask why he keeps going back instead of visiting somewhere else, and he laughs that staff greet him like part of the family.

Advertisement

Humble Beginnings And Island Character

A reporter planned a visit to Castaway on a 14th trip to the South Pacific island group, having long understood the quiet lure of Fiji: genuine hospitality, pristine waters, the way time slows down, and stress melts away. Yet the devotion some people have to Castaway had always left the reporter slightly puzzled. What makes people want to return year in, year out? Originally cleared by hand from thick scrub, Castaway Island Resort had humble beginnings.

Just four bures were built on the 70-hectare island in 1966 to cater for visiting fishermen. Today, it is operated by the Outrigger Resorts & Hotels chain. It says a lot that the island has not received the same heavy-handed branding given to other properties in Outrigger's global portfolio. While Outrigger Coral Coast, Castaway's sister property, is tech-forward and has undergone significant renovations, Castaway follows an if it is not broke, do not fix it approach.

Known as the barefoot island, it has a scruffiness not found at other Fijian resorts at a similar price point: the main cluster of restaurants and buildings have been extended over the years, the adult and kids pools sit within an inflatable beach ball's throw of each other, and the bures appear haphazardly scattered among thick tropical gardens. Yet that less-polished feel only adds to its charm. Today there are 65 freestanding bures, all recently renovated.

Double doors open to a sitting area converted to twin beds, while the master king is separated by sliding doors. The bathroom is at the rear, with plenty of suitcase and wardrobe space in the main sleeping area. Traditional Fijian Masi prints adorn the vaulted ceiling, and the bures are air-conditioned. The layout is just the right fit for a family of four.

A bure on the south side of the island offers a quieter refuge away from North Beach, the main swimming and snorkelling spot. A large timber seawall wraps around that side of the beach, with steps leading down to the water. At low tide there is a small beach where children play, and at high tide guests wade in. The snorkelling directly in front of the bures is genuinely surprising.

Advertisement

One small bommie features a giant clam, the seagrass meadow is scattered with blue starfish, and two bossy clownfish protect a clutch of eggs in a small rocky outcrop. Below them hides a tiny version of Nemo, no bigger than a fingernail. Food is a cosmopolitan affair. Water's Edge is the main restaurant and buffet, Nuku Marau Bar & Grill serves sushi by the kids pool during the day, and an adults-only Fijian-Asian restaurant sits on the beach at night.

Relaxed Dining And Local Traditions

Families with restless children often choose takeaway wood-fired pizza from the Sundowner Bar early each evening while watching the sun go down. Diners sit in the sand making a meal out of discarded pizza crusts while children sit in their cossies in just a few inches of water, snacking away. It is an easy way to dine out. Back in the day, the resort had a strict dress code.

Graeme Field, who has visited Castaway more than 40 times since 1980, recalls arriving at dinner in jeans on his first day. Long-time staff member Mere Kasaqa told him the jeans had to come off. He says they went behind the bar and she taught him to tie a sulu. Field and Kasaqa remain in contact to this day.

Family ties run deep at Castaway. Many staff members are second and third-generation employees who form tight bonds with guests. Field became best friends with Kasaqa's brother, Nemani, who welcomed him into his village north of Suva. Field invited Nemani to be guest of honour at his Australian wedding and years later attended Nemani's funeral in Fiji.

Strong Bonds Between Staff And Guests

The resort is also strongly family-oriented. General Manager Steven Roberts was due to discuss the dynamic between staff and guests, but the first meeting happened during a huge celebration. Castaway's rugby team had won the inter-island rugby cup, and the entire island was celebrating on the beach. The next day, an Australian visitor jogged up and threw his arm around the GM in a bear hug, showing the closeness between long-time guests and staff.

For many visitors, the trick on Castaway is to do as little as possible for as long as possible. The island's appeal lies in its genuine hospitality, pristine waters and the way time slows down. Stress melts away, and for a quiet breed of traveller, the return feels less like a holiday and more like coming home.