The US-Iran ceasefire is welcome, but the US president is trying to disguise a failed war of choice as a diplomatic victory.

The US-Iran ceasefire is welcome, but the US president is trying to disguise a failed war of choice as a diplomatic victory. The measure of success will not be the reopening of the strait of Hormuz, but whether the next two months produce a verifiable nuclear settlement.

A deal with Iran is better than war with Iran, but the US president is hailing as victory the partial easing of a crisis that he, and Israel's, helped create. The war has devastated Iran, destabilised Lebanon and sent shocks through energy and fertiliser markets, leaving many people poorer.

Iran has a very different view, believing that it has proved the price of excluding it from the Middle East's order, and that reopening the strait of Hormuz is a concession for which Washington must pay. Between those two interpretations lies the next crisis. Mr Trump is negotiating over a nuclear programme once contained by the Obama-era deal that he ripped up, while trying to reopen a strait closed by a war he chose to start.

The cut Iran's uranium stockpile by 98%, capped enrichment at 3.67% (significantly below bomb-ready), imposed monitoring and offered sanctions relief - all without war. Mr Trump now seeks a version of that after a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and exposed US vulnerability. Iran had offered better nuclear terms before 28 February. Mr Trump gambled that decapitating Tehran's leadership would win him more.

But the first test of Mr Trump's Iran deal is not whether he can announce it, but whether he can enforce it on America's friends as well as its enemies. Mr Trump is trying to present Iran's position as conditional on Tehran's compliance, while Iranian sources say the draft includes oil waivers, the release of frozen funds and a halt to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The first test of Mr Trump's Iran deal is not whether he can announce it, but whether he can enforce it on America's friends as well as its enemies. Mr Trump is negotiating over a nuclear programme once contained by the Obama-era deal that he ripped up, while trying to reopen a strait closed by a war he chose to start. Iran had offered better nuclear terms before 28 February.

Mr Trump gambled that decapitating Tehran's leadership would win him more. But the first test of Mr Trump's Iran deal is not whether he can announce it, but whether he can enforce it on America's friends as well as its enemies. Mr Trump is trying to present Iran's position as conditional on Tehran's compliance, while Iranian sources say the draft includes oil waivers, the release of frozen funds and a halt to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon





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