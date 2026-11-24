A gastroenterologist explains that bloating is often treatable and usually caused by food or constipation, highlighting five common ingredients including dairy, sugar alcohols, garlic, onions and raffinose. Celiac disease and abdomino-phrenic dyssynergia are also key considerations.

Bloating is often very treatable, and two common causes a gastroenterologist considers first are food and constipation. People define bloating differently: some mean a feeling of fullness and discomfort in the abdomen, while others mean a visible change in how distended the belly appears.

Often it is both. Quick tricks and expensive supplements are rarely the answer, whatever social media may say. Apart from one well-studied method to relieve trapped gas after a meal, figuring out what causes bloating usually takes some detective work. Chewing gum and carbonated beverages, including sparkling water, are well known culprits.

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Dairy And Sweeteners Cause Bloating

But one surprising trigger is dairy. About two-thirds of the world's population lose the ability to fully digest lactose at some point in adulthood. So it could still be you even if you drank milk and ate cheese with ease when you were younger. Eliminating dairy can help, though the data are mixed on how beneficial lactase supplements are.

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Some studies suggest spreading dairy intake over the day and eating it with high-fibre foods can make it more tolerable. Any food group should only be cut with the help of a registered dietitian. Sugar-free or zero-sugar products often contain artificial sweeteners that are notorious for bloating. Look for sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, xylitol or mannitol on the ingredient list.

These are poorly absorbed by the small bowel, attract water within the gut and get fermented in the colon by microbes to produce lots of gas. Carbonated sugar-free soft drinks can create a bloating double whammy. Garlic and onions turn up in so many favourite dishes that people trying to identify a trigger often overlook them. The trouble with your spaghetti may not be the tomatoes but how the sauce was seasoned.

Both are rich in fructans, chains of fructose that we cannot fully digest, making a gas-producing feast for colon microbes. They are such common triggers that grocery stores often carry pasta sauces made without them. Fructans are one of the FODMAPs, a group of hard-to-digest carbohydrates. A dietitian can guide a brief low-FODMAP trial.

Digesting Raffinose In Legumes

Beans contain high amounts of raffinose, a type of sugar humans cannot digest because we do not make the needed enzyme. Cruciferous vegetables such as Brussels sprouts and broccoli, plus peas and soybeans, also contain raffinose. There is a specific and easy fix: an over-the-counter supplement at any drugstore, brand name Bean-o, contains the enzyme alpha-galactosidase that helps break raffinose down.

When someone comes in with bloating, celiac disease is one of the first things considered, especially with diarrhoea, brain fog or other autoimmune conditions. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten that affects around 1 in 100 people and can be screened with a simple blood test. You need to be eating gluten in the days before the test to avoid a false negative.

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Many people without celiac disease report gluten sensitivity, but studies find they are often reacting to fructans in wheat, not gluten itself. Prebiotic gummies and sodas are often made with inulin, a fibre that is also a fructan. Fructans are a healthy fibre that everyone should get if they can tolerate it, and feeding your microbes is important. Still, people often feel bloated after consuming inulin.

Any enthusiastic fibre ramp-up can cause bloating, so start low and go slow. Aim for fibre from a diverse array of whole foods rather than a supplement or sugary soda. If you have tried everything, it is time to talk to a gastroenterologist. Most patients believe bloating is caused by something inside pushing the abdominal wall outward, such as gas or stool.

Abdomino-phrenic Dyssynergia Treatment Options

For many people with daily bloating, including those with irritable bowel syndrome, that may not be the case. Bloating could instead come from an abnormal reflex involving nerves of the abdominal wall and diaphragm, causing the front of the belly to relax forward. This underappreciated cause is called abdomino-phrenic dyssynergia, and it can be treated with medications and a special kind of physical therapy called biofeedback to help retrain the diaphragm muscle.

Extra attention is warranted when a woman who has gone through the menopause transition reports new bloating symptoms, especially if the pattern is unusual, such as waking up already feeling bloated. For most people, bloating tends to build as the day goes on or after meals.