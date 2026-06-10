The Flawed Strategy of Pay What You Wish

Pay what you wish is a pricing strategy where the buyer sets the price of a commodity. A cafe in Minneapolis recently moved from loss to profit after switching to this model, but it may not be the best strategy for the seller.

That's up to you, my friend. Pay what you wish is a well-known pricing strategy where the buyer sets the price of a commodity. I choose zero.

That's fine. Alternatively, you might select a price based on your assessment of what the commodity is worth, either generally or to you personally. Always a popular option.

However, the underlying idea is to establish trust between a seller eager to provide value or expand market share, and a fair-minded buyer who is willing to pay what they think is fair. But you may change your mind once you've sampled the commodity and found it has value beyond what you initially thought. This just shows it's a flawed strategy for the seller. Can you give me an example of it proving to be anything other than a disaster?

A cafe recently moved from loss to profit after switching to a pay what you wish model. As soon as the struggling cafe became a free and donation-based restaurant in January, business began booming. With numbers like that, how do they manage it? In part it's because running on donations means the cafe doesn't have to pay tax on sales.

The staff are also volunteers working for shared tips and community donations. Well, it is Minneapolis: a friendly, liberal city united in - among other things - its staunch opposition to ICE agents targeting immigrants in the streets. Museums such as the Met in New York use a pay what you wish entry fee for residents of the city and students. The fashion retailer Everlane tried a pay what you wish sale back in 2015.

And Radiohead self-released their 2007 album In Rainbows as a pay what you wish download. Research showed that 62% of fans paid nothing, and the average overall price per download was just $2.26. It was still more than the share Radiohead would have got by selling at full price through iTunes (about $1.40)





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